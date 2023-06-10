Jonathan Agnew: ‘The life I chose has come at a cost’

Commentator Jonathan Agnew at the Oval Cricket Ground in London - Heathcliff O'Malley

It’s strange meeting a voice. Usually, you spend a lot of time during interviews focusing on verbal cues and body language. But this is different. I am up in the stands of the Oval cricket ground with the commentator Jonathan Agnew as the crowds file in to watch India and Australia do battle in the World Test Championship final. I am, of course, listening to what the doyenne of Test Match Special says but I’m also thinking about describing how he says it.

It is easier to get a handle on previous voices of cricket though. There was, for example, John Arlott’s claret-soused Hampshire burr. A published poet, he once described a shot by Clive Lloyd as “the stroke of a man knocking a thistle top off with a walking stick.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Or Brian Johnston and Henry Blofeld, with their cut-glass received pronunciation (often trying to identify the genus of butterfly that was floating past their commentary box or describe the audacity of a pigeon alighting on the wicket at Lord’s).

Agnew’s background as the son of a farmer and a product of Uppingham School means he has the kind of English accent that is easier to place in the social strata – slap bang in the middle class – than geographically (although he was born in Cheshire and played most of his first class career for Leicestershire). But really the truest description of his voice is “familiar” (although “avuncular” probably comes a close second).

“It is astonishing how many people recognise my voice and often don’t know who I am,” he says. “And they’ll say: ‘Come on, tell me, who are you?’ That’s nice. It means they listen.”

Agnew in action during his time at Leicestershire CCC - Getty

Test Match Special, the BBC radio programme that provides ball-by-ball coverage of the nation’s summer sport, has – like a far-off lawn mower – been the background sound to many of our summers since it first aired in 1957. Agnew – known by all as “Aggers” – puts that down to the medium. “The thing I Iove about radio is that listeners have to do a bit of work. They’re not staring at a screen blankly. The radio listener has to engage their brain, come up with the image that you’re talking about and is therefore much more absorbed.”

In the past, cricket aficionados would mute their televisions and listen to the TMS commentary TMS. That’s become tricky with the advent of digital media: delays mean they are often badly out of sync and you end up seeing a wicket long before you hear it.

“I think most people would put a radio moment ahead of a TV one,” says Agnew as a boisterous crowd of mostly India supporters take to their seats. “You get to really live the moment on radio. If you’re sitting in your car and listening to Headingley 2019, or the World Cup final, or whatever, you can hear the crowd, you can conjure up the images, you can feel it and you’re taking yourself there.”

How right. As it happens I was sitting in my car for the final moments of the epic Ashes Test match at Headingley in 2019, which Agnew is referring to, when a miraculous innings by England’s Ben Stokes single-handedly won the match. We were driving back from France and had gone into the Channel Tunnel assuming all was lost only to emerge to find they were still playing.

We were approaching our house as the game reached its barely believable climax. Knowing there was a radio blackspot in our village I deliberately didn’t take the necessary turning. I therefore have an indelible memory of Aggers describing the winning shot – “And in comes Pat Cummins from the far end. He bowls to Stokes… who HAMMERS IT. Four!” – as I banged the steering wheel in delight my children started asking what was wrong and why we weren’t going home.

Story continues

Members of the BBC Radio Test Match Special team including Henry Blofeld to the left of Agnew - PA

“That half hour was the favourite thing in my life,” says Agnew. “There was the drama of the situation, of course. It was the Ashes. So much was at stake. If they’d lost it would have been gone. The way Ben played…

“But I was on form that day too. I couldn’t have done it any better. I nailed it. And that’s a good feeling.” All the better, one would imagine, because Agnew had just experienced the lowest point of his career and was, as he later tells me, on antidepressants at the time (of which, more later).

On the train to the Oval I had watched a clip of him in the commentary box after the match with former England captain Alistair Cook and a distraught former Australian bowler Glenn McGrath. I am struck by how little they actually say amid the pandemonium. “That’s what it’s all about,” says Agnew. “Because you’ve got the crowd, you’ve got that noise. And so you use it. One of things I tell people when they are new to the commentary box is: don’t talk too much.”

His pride in doing a job well goes hand in hand with self-criticism. He listens back to all his broadcasts – even now after a 32-year career – and asks himself what he could do better. He is still haunted by the fact that the defining commentary for the moment England just pipped New Zealand to win the one-day World Cup final at Lord’s in 2019 was uttered not on radio but on television by Ian Smith, the former New Zealand player, who described how England had won by “the barest of all margins”.

You can’t plan for such moments but cricket fans will be hopeing for more this summer when t. The historic rivalry with Australia – one of the oldest in all sport – will be revived with the latest Ashes series, which starts on Friday.

Just over a year ago, such a prospect would have filled most England fans with dread. They had been thrashed by the Aussies down under and then by the West Indies.

But then Stokes, the hero of Headingley, was made captain and the kiwi Brendon “Baz” McCullum was brought in to coach the side. This duo has taken more or less the same bunch of players, imbued them with self-confidence and taken the cricket world by storm, winning ten of their last 12 Tests playing in an ultra aggressive style that has been branded “Bazball”.

Expectations are high. But so are the stakes. Indeed, many are hoping a blockbuster series will revive interest in the longer format that is getting crowded out by the sport’s shorter forms being played in constantly proliferating, and increasingly gaudy, tournaments around the world.

“I know that’s where the money is but I think it’s just lazy setting up yet another series,” says Agnew. “I just get bored when I turn on the TV and I see the same cricketers playing in the same way just in different coloured strips. What I really get upset about is the prospect that the next generation will grow up thinking that cricket is T20. That would be a heinous crime.”

He also thinks the premise of the endeavour is misconceived. First came T20, in which each side bats for up to a maximum of 20 overs, each consisting of six deliveries, and now the Hundred, where there are 20 deliveries fewer in each innings, are supposed to attract new fans to the sport. “You’re basically saying the younger generation has a shorter attention span and I think that’s pretty patronising. Look at our mailbag. Most of the letters are from students who listen to TMS while they’re revising.”

Cricket’s administrators should be trying to appeal to 30-something parents who will then pass on their love of the sport to their children, argues Agnew. His own earliest memories of hearing leather on willow came from the radio his father carried around the farm.

He played only a handful of times for England, but h but was dropped before he reached his peak. He wrote a somewhat acerbic book about life as a cricket pro, called “Eight Days A Week”, which provided an opening into sports journalism. This led to a stint as a sports producer on BBC Radio Leicester before he was approached by Peter Baxter, the producer on Test Match Special.

“What Peter did, of course, was put me beside Brian [Johnston – the cricket commentator who died in 1994]. And he and I just clicked. We were so similar. The same silly sense of humour. And I just learned how to do the job from sitting next to him.”

Johnston was responsible for many of TMS’s most beloved traditions, including the so-called Oxford “-er” nicknames (he was known as Johnners). He once complained on air that he had missed his cake at tea leading to the programme being inundated with baked goods sent in by listeners. Are they still coming in? “Yes. Numbers tend to vary depending on how much we mention them. But still very much part of the day.”

Why was Johnston so good? “It was the way he talked to people. It didn’t matter how many millions of people were listening, it was as if he was talking to you individually. That’s what really good broadcasters do. He was so relaxed too.”

Agnew and fellow England player Norman Cowans celebrate a 2-1 series win against India in 1985 - Getty

Johnners and Aggers were jointly responsible for what is still frequently voted the best moment of sports commentary. During a Test match at the Oval in 1991, Agnew suggested Ian Botham was out hit wicket, trying to hurdle the stumps, because he had failed to “get his leg over”. The pair then get the giggles so badly you can hear them struggling to breathe.

“He so nearly got away with it but if you listen carefully there’s a dreadful snort from Bill Frindall (TMS’s then statistician universally known as the “Bearded Wonder” or “Bearders”) and that was it, he was gone.” At one point, Johnston can be heard almost squeaking: “Aggers, for goodness sake, stop it!” I defy anyone to listen to it and not crack up.

Was it intentional? “No, no, no, no, I wasn’t brave enough for that yet.” It was his first season working on TMS.

“It was actually quite a scary moment because the programme did collapse. Brian really wasn’t happy. He said it was a terrible mistake and stomped off into the night. I came in early the next day and Gary Richardson and John Humphrys were playing it on the Today programme and roaring with laughter and I figured it would be ok and that we’d got away with it.

“Brian taught me that radio is fun. It was the best lesson. People are always surprised when they go in that box by how relaxed it is. There’s no sense of people actually being on air. And that’s Brian’s legacy that lives on today.”

I point out that there are fewer practical jokes these days, less giggling and the programme is a bit more structured. “Yeah, but I’ve grown up. And the world kind of changes. It’s much easier now to make a mistake – especially at my age – to do something that doesn’t quite work and is going to offend a lot of people.”

Does he rein himself in and remain on guard against that danger? “I am. Social media has made things difficult. You’re a live broadcaster with no script, trying to entertain. And you can, if you’re not careful, find yourself going down a bit of a blind alley. That’s not somewhere you want to be these days. Inevitably therefore you are a little bit more restrained. You see what happens if people get it wrong. Or even wrong in some people’s minds and not others. It’s a bit of a minefield out there to be honest.”

Agnew may be tiptoeing through it but he has not been unscathed. There is an edge to him, as you might expect from someone who used to be a fast bowler. There are a number of stories of him having lost his temper both in his playing days and as a commentator. He has also talked about how he struggled when his wife Emma, a BBC producer, 57, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer (for which she has now recovered). In the past she has said: “He cried over the chemotherapy nurse, he cried to my specialist and he cried in front of my closest girlfriends. I’ve always known he was emotional, but it was a surprise.”

Agnew and his wife Emma at his investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, when he received his MBE in 2017 - Getty

But wearing his heart on his sleeve has caused problems, too too. In 2019, Tthe Guardian journalist Jonathan Liew wrote an article about some of the language used in the media to describe Jofra Archer’s selection for England. Aggers took this to imply he had been racist and sent furious messages to Liew, which Liew made public, resulting in Agnew being reprimanded by the BBC.

“Yeah, it was bad. Really bad. My Dad was crushed. During the 2019 Ashes I was on antidepressants. But I still produced some of my best work. So, for anyone thinking about the impact of taking them, it got me through.”

What particularly aggrieved Agnew was that his own career at Surrey was cut short in 1977 when as a 16-year-old he stood up to Fred Titmus, an England player, who was racially abusing Lonsdale Skinner. The story only came out after his bust- up with Liew. Agnew and Liew have since made up.

“And actually, I’ll always be grateful because it got me off social media and life without that is so much easier. I occasionally dip into the reaction to something, like Michael [Vaughan] coming back [to TMS] for example. And some of the stuff on there is just wretched.

“I saw my name the other day, thought what’s that and it’s this guy who is absolutely slagging me off. So I clicked on his profile and he’s a mental health nurse. Really? And writing something like that about someone and putting it into the public domain?”

It is one of Agnew’s favourite elements of his job that can, at times, generate the most ire: View from the Boundary, where he quizzes celebrity cricket fans during the lunch break of a Test, and is now the longest interview slot on British radio.

“People are queuing up to come on but they can become quite nervous. Roger Lloyd Pack once came on, absolutely lovely bloke, he’s done Shakespeare all over the place, Only Fools and Horses [in which he played Trigger]. But one o’clock comes around and he’s shaking like a leaf.”

Agnew and Henry Moeran of BBC Test Match Special during the Specsavers Test Match between England and India at Trent Bridge in 2018 - Getty

Does he do a lot of research? “Loads. You can’t mess up with those.” Who was his favourite interviewee? “Got to be Elton John. He’s a real cricket fan. We’ve got quite a good record for getting Prime Ministers on and, I think at Lord’s this year, we’ll continue that tradition.”

DI realise that he has bowled me a tempting half volley outside off stump and attempt to drive it through the covers: does that mean he’s snaffled an interview with Rishi Sunak? He But now he’s bowling a tighter line again and refuses to confirm it (although he also doesn’t deny it).

He regrets not getting Tony Blair or Gordon Brown on. He tried for three years to get Jeremy Corbyn, with the then Labour leader pulling out the day before. David Cameron’s team asked to come on soon after the London riots.

“They probably thought: ‘Good old Aggers. It’ll be a nice easy ride.’ Well, I don’t work like that.” He phoned up Nick Robertson and asked him what he would ask if he had the prime minister for 20 minutes. The result was a series of rip-snorting questions aimed at the prime minister’s head. “Cameron was a bit taken aback. We finished and he said: ‘You did a Paxman on me!’”

Our time is nearly up, Agnew has to shoot off to start commentating. He sits down seconds before TMS goes live. When I peer into the box he’s sitting next to Andy Saltzman, the show’s TMS’s current statistician, and he’s gazing down on the game and talking into the red microphone. When he finishescomes out again after doing his stint on air, I mention this well-known superstition. “I know, how stupid does this sound?: I actually do literally fight over getting the red microphone.

Agnew lives just outside Melton Mowbray: “I love village life.” Time off revolves “almost entirely” around his three dogs – Bumble (named after fellow commentator David Lloyd), Woody (named after the England bowler Mark Wood – “He’s a Springer. Emma asked: Who’s the maddest member of the England team”), and Bracken. (“Emma said: ‘No more cricketers’. Two days later I was commentating on Nathan Bracken playing for Australia!”)

Jonathan Agnew - Heathcliff O'Malley

He has a pilot’s licence and his ideal day off is loading the dogs into the back of the plane flying up to Skegness, spending an hour on the beach, having a coffee and heading back again. When he’s away following tours, most of his colleagues will play golf but he’ll head off in his spare time to find an airfield and instructor. “It’s the one time really where you’re totally by yourself.”

TMS covers fewer overseas tours these days because of greater competition from other broadcasters for the rights. The cricketer’s life of constant travel and long periods away from home has extracted its toll on Agnew as it does many who play the sport.

His first marriage to Beverley and relationship with his two girls broke down. “Yes. That has unfortunately been the price of the life I chose. That said, there’s nothing else I could have done. I’m not qualified for anything.” Has he been able to make up for lost time with his children – now 37 and 34? He gives me the shortest answer of the interview: “No, not really.”

Although it sounds like a dream job, Agnew is clear there is a cost to commentary and the lifestyle it requires. “It’s always the same. You see young people come in, they do the job, they do the touring, they love it. The girlfriend or boyfriend comes out, they get to show them Australia or wherever. Two years have passed. The girlfriend becomes a wife, she still comes out. Then she has a baby and… boom: it becomes really, really hard to fly families out. You miss birthdays and every other Christmas. It’s one of the unseen stresses of the job.”

But for all of that Agnew says he would still cover every Test if he could. While he doesn’t want to keep “ploughing on indefinitely”, he’s not ready to hang up the red microphone yet. “I’m only 63, I love doing this.”