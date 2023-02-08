Jonathan Adler's Washable Furniture Collection Is a Colorful Dose of Dopamine

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It's perfectly fun and functional.

Levity

Several trend predictions say 2023 is the year we return to color—and Jonathan Adler's latest furniture collection is affirming exactly that. Adler, known for his bright and playful home design, collaborated with the washable furniture brand Levity that's all about creating practical pieces that can hold up to real life. The result is a perfect balance of both fun and functional.

The Jonathan Adler x Levity collection includes the brand's signature Scandinavian-style dining chairs, lounge chairs, stools, and ottomans, featuring covers in 17 bold prints designed by Adler. The cover patterns range from more minimal (featuring geometric lines in muted tones) to more bold (featuring snakes and checkerboard pattern in bright colors), but each print packs a creative punch. If you've heard of the "dopamine dressing" trend circulating TikTok—which is all about dressing in bright colors to boost your mood—these furniture pieces are basically that, but for your home.

Along with the various cover options to choose from, the chairs and ottomans also come in either a dark walnut or white oak finish, so you can select the style that best fits in with your home decor.

The functional aspect of the furniture comes from Levity's "life-proof" design. Sister brand to washable rug company Ruggable, Levity designs its furniture to be kid- and dog-friendly, scuff- and stain-resistant, machine-washable, and easy to clean. While, no, you can't throw an entire lounge chair in your washing machine at home, you can do that with each of the chair, stool, and ottoman covers. You can simply unzip, unsnap, or unstrap the upholstered covers (depending on the item you're working with), wash and dry them, and put them back on good as new.

The removable and washable covers not only mean you don't have to worry as much about ruining your new furniture, but it also means you can swap out the covers for different styles as you wish.

Story continues

:How to Clean Wood Furniture to Make It Look Brand New

Whether you're looking for an exciting accent piece to liven up your space, or something to add to your already-maximalist decor, the Jonathan Adler x Levity collection is definitely worth checking out. Shop some of our favorite pieces below.

The Scandinavian Lounge Chair in Checkerboard Celadon

levity.com

Buy on

The Mid-Century Tray Ottoman in Malmo French Blue

Levity.com

Buy on

The Scandinavian Dining Chair in Vallauris Olive Green

levity.com

Buy on

The Classic Lounge Chair in Okura Goldenrod

levity.com

Buy on

The Scandinavian Lounge Chair in Vallauris Black and Cream

levity.com

Buy on

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.