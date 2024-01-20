Jonas vs Mayer LIVE: Boxing fight updates and results tonight

Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer will go head to head in Liverpool tonight, as hometown fighter Jonas defends the IBF welterweight title.

Jonas, an Olympic veteran, finally achieved her world-title dream in 2022, before dropping down to welterweight to become a two-division champion. The 39-year-old will make her first defence of the IBF belt this evening, as Mayer looks to follow Jonas in becoming a two-weight champion.

The American made her UK debut in 2022, losing her unified super-featherweight titles to Alycia Baumgardner, and her two subsequent fights have also come on these shores – and produced better results. Mayer moved up to lightweight to win the WBC interim title last year, before moving up again and securing a victory at super-lightweight.

Now, the 33-year-old returns to the UK and moves up in weight once more to challenge Jonas, in Saturday’s main event at the M&S Bank Arena.

Natasha Jonas defends IBF welterweight title versus Mikaela Mayer

Jonas, 39, has hometown advantage against the American in Liverpool

Mayer, 33, bids to emulate Jonas by becoming two-weight world champion

18:39 , Alex Pattle

In other news from the women’s side of the sport this week:

Alycia Baumgardner has been cleared of ‘intentionally’ taking a banned substance, after the American returned an ‘adverse’ drug-test result last year.

Baumgardner, who became undisputed super-featherweight champion with a win over Mayer in 2022, tested positive for mesterolone just days before her win over Christina Linardatou last July. She has not fought since.

After news emerged of her failed test, the 29-year-old quickly took to social media to maintain her innocence, and the World Boxing Council (WBC) has now issued a statement on the matter.

18:37 , Alex Pattle

When I interviewed Mikaela Mayer at November’s launch press conference for tonight’s fight, I half-apologised for repeatedly using the term “women’s boxing”.

But in the American’s opinion, there’s no need to feel guilty about differentiating women’s boxing from men’s, despite the growth of her side of the sport in recent times.

“I don’t mind, because we’ve got our own story, right?” she told The Independent at the time.

18:32 , Alex Pattle

Ahead of tonight’s main event, I spoke to Jonas, Mayer, and Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom about the fight.

Here are a few snippets from our full preview, which you can find at the bottom of this post...

Mayer: “We have to [take these risks]. We don’t have the privilege of sitting back and collecting one big cheque. We haven’t had the opportunity or platform. We still have to prove to a lot of people that we belong in this sport, and that starts with making fights that fans want to see and winning them over. We’ve got to hustle a little harder [than the men].”

Jonas: “In 10 years’ time, I would expect those girls’ experiences to be a whole lot different [to ours]. You’ve got Jane Couch, Christy Martin, Laila Ali – all them people who had big moments and performed. There are certain fights where you remember where you were, what you were eating while you were watching! In 10 years’ time, I’d love people to look back and say: ‘I was there.’”

Shalom: “It’s not just, ‘Let’s push it for equality purposes,’ which is a reason in itself. I think it’s an iconic fight, two stars that we didn’t expect to see in the ring together, and we think a healthy and growing women’s side of the sport is so unbelievably powerful for boxing itself. When we first came in and headlined with Savannah Marshall, a few eyebrows were raised. The fact that we announced this as our first show of the year and no one batted an eyelid, the growth has been incredible.”

18:23 , Alex Pattle

In the UK, the event will air live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm GMT (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET) and Sky Sports Main Event from 8pm GMT (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET). It will also stream live on the broadcaster’s Sky Go app.

In the US, the fights will stream live on ESPN+.

18:14 , Alex Pattle

The earliest fights are under way as we speak, but the main card is due to begin at 7pm GMT (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET) – that’s when our round-by-round updates will begin.

Ring walks for the main event are then expected at 10.30pm GMT (3.30pm PT, 5.30pm CT, 6.30pm ET).

17:59 , Alex Pattle

