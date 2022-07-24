Jonas Vingegaard on verge of sealing Tour de France title as Champs-Elysees awaits sprinters

John MacLeary
2 min read
In this article:
02:10 PM

Hello

And welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 21 of the 109th Tour de France, the 115.6-kilometre run from Paris La Défense to the Champs-Élysées.

Three weeks and two days after setting off from Copenhagen, the weary 138-man peloton will shortly be rolling out for one last time before later on this evening, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) will be crowned Tour de France champion and winner of the mountains classification, while the Dane's team-mate Wout van Aert will secure the green jersey as winner of the points classification. Defending champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) will be taking home his third successive white jersey as winner of the youth classification. All of the above, of course, is based on the assumption that all three riders complete the stage within the time limit, which barring some sort of disaster not seen before, befalls one of them.

The stage itself is a relatively benign looking affair, one that is often described as a processional day in the saddle. For casual observers it may look like just that, but don't ever say that to a sprinter. With very few stages ending in what you would describe as a traditional sprint this year, today represents, perhaps more than ever before, a huge opportunity for the fast men. Having hauled themselves over the Alps and Pyrenees, the likes of Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco), Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal), Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) will be desperate to challenge for the win, while Van Aert, who won on the Champs-Élysées a year ago, will also be one to watch out for. Interestingly, the finish line is in the same position as last year when race organisers moved it 300 metres up the road meaning it may suit somebody like Van Aert, Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) – the classics men able to hold a long sprint over rougher terrain. In fact, I would not be surprised if Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) had a crack today, though the south Londoner may be fatigued from two back-to-back big shifts in the saddle.

Prior to today's stage, the women's peloton got its eight-day Tour de France under way, racing over a 81.6km course from the Eiffel Tower to the Champs-Élysées. Unfortunately we are not live blogging the inaugural edition of Tour de France Femmes, but will be carrying daily race reports on the website so keep your eyes peeled.

Follow Telegraph Sport's live coverage from 3.45pm (BST).

