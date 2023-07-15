Jonas Vingegaard extends lead over Tadej Pogacar by a single second in day of drama at Tour de France

It was rope-a-dope cycling from Tadej Pogacar (left) and Jonas Vingegaard on stage 14, but neither rider was able to land the knock-out blow - Getty Images/Bernard Papon

Carlos Rodríguez won his first career Tour de France stage to move up to third overall as Jonas Vingegaard fought to keep the yellow jersey out of the clutches of Tadej Pogacar in Morzine.

At the end of a dramatic 152km stage 14 from Annemasse that began with an almost half-hour delay following a huge crash in the peloton, Rodríguez rode away on the descent to the finish to take a second consecutive win for Ineos Grenadiers, with Vingegaard and Pogacar locked together behind.

There was controversy at the top of the final climb, the Joux Plane, where a motorbike blocked Pogacar’s efforts to race away from Vingegaard and take vital bonus seconds at the top, but the Slovenian did grab a couple back by coming in second ahead of his rival.

Although he was beaten to the finish line, those bonus seconds on top of the mountain meant that Vingegaard picked up a second over Pogacar, his advantage in yellow now 10 seconds.

Pogacar had attacked with 3.7km of the final climb remaining, initially distancing Vingegaard but never able to get more than 20 metres clear.

The defending champion rode back up to him still with 1,700 metres to the summit and when Pogacar attacked again with 500 metres left, he had not noticed two motorbikes struggling to part the huge crowds and was forced to knock it back, allowing Vingegaard to get three more bonus seconds.

Carlos Rodríguez crosses the line to win stage 14 at the Tour de France - Getty Images/Thomas Samson

As the pair eyed each other Rodríguez, having been left around a minute behind following Pogacar’s acceleration, paced his way back on and then rode by to go clear on the descent.

“It’s incredible,” the Tour debutant said. “I have no words. Being here was a dream and getting a victory is incredible in the best race in the world. It was always something I focused on and to achieve now a victory I’m super happy...

“It was also a goal to gain some time and we accomplished it so I’m very happy on that side. I have to be happy and enjoy this victory but also think and recovery a little bit for tomorrow as that is going to be a big day also.”

Jai Hindley started the day in third place overall but was caught in that early crash and was dropped five kilometres from the top of the final climb.

The Australian came in one minute 46 seconds after Rodriguez took the win, losing third place to the 22-year-old Spaniard by one second.

However, it was not all good news for Ineos Grenadiers, with Tom Pidcock distanced on the penultimate climb and slipping out of the top 10 overall.

Adam Yates is up to fourth as he stuck with his team-mate Pogacar, but his twin brother Simon dropped down to seventh after also losing contact on the penultimate climb. PA

Tour de France, stage 14: As it happened. . .

05:33 PM BST

‘It was one wasted bullet... it’s a shame’

"It would've been better if I dropped him and went solo to the finish"



Matt spoke to Pogačar after an incredible battle with Vingegaard 💛#TDF2023 #ITVCycling pic.twitter.com/4vg1lYEAVn — ITV Cycling (@itvcycling) July 15, 2023

05:15 PM BST

Was this the moment that lost Pogacar the Tour?

Around 500 metres from the summit of the Joux Plane, race motorbikes positioned themselves in front of Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard, presumably hoping to get the perfect photograph of the moment the UAE Team Emirates man launched himself into the leader’s yellow jersey. Unfortunately, though, the motorbike driver was too close to the action and so when the inevitable attack came, there was no where for Pogacar to go. In a race that is so evenly poised, this may be the difference between winning the Tour ... or not.

Jonas Vingegaard extends lead over Tadej Pogacar in day of drama at Tour de France

04:54 PM BST

Rodríguez wins stage 14 at the Tour de France!

Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) pounced just shy of the final summit of the day, and dropped like a stone before landing the biggest win of his career. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) rolls over the finish line in second spot, with Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) in third. After time bonuses are accounted for, Vingegaard’s lead on general classification extended to 10sec over Pogacar.

Tour de France: Stage 14 – top 10 standings

Speaking afterwards, Tour de France debutant Rodríguez said: “It’s incredible. I have no words. Being here was a dream and getting a victory is incredible in the best race in the world. It was always something I focused on and to achieve now a victory I’m super happy... It was also a goal to gain some time and we accomplished it so I’m very happy on that side. I have to be happy and enjoy this victory but also think and recovery a little bit for tomorrow as that is going to be a big day also.”

As a result of that stage win, Rodríguez has leapfrogged Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) into third spot on general classification. After Tom Pidcock was dropped on the penultimate climb of the day, I think it is safe to say that the Spaniard is the new team leader at this year’s race. Pidcock, however, is on a learning exercise here and may now be given the freedom to go stage hunting.

Tour de France: General classification top 10 after stage 14

04:52 PM BST

1km to go

Adam Yates has reconnected with team-mate Tadej Pogacar, but can the UAE Team Emirates leader gain some second on Jonas Vingegaard?

04:51 PM BST

2km to go

Carlos Rodríguez is using every centimetre of the road, sweeping around each corner expertly. Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard are looming, but I don’t think they will catch him.

04:50 PM BST

3km to go

Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard have closed the gap on Carlos Rodríguez to just 5sec.

04:49 PM BST

4km to go

Carlos Rodríguez leads by 12sec. Has the Spaniard been taking lessons in the art of descending from team-mate Tom Pidcock, or has he always been this talented? Very impressive.

04:48 PM BST

5km to go

Carlos Rodríguez is the lone stage leader, while 5sec down the road Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard appear to be coasting it.

04:46 PM BST

7km to go

Jai Hindley and Felix Gall have gone over the top, the former desperately fighting to keep hold of his third spot on general classification. Carlos Rodríguez, meanwhile, is descending like a demon and has dropped Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar. I did not see that coming.

04:45 PM BST

9.5km to go

Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar are inching their way up a final little kicker beyond the summit of Joux Plane, ahead of the tricky descent to the line. Carlos Rodríguez and Adam Yates, despite being delayed by a race motorbike, have caught up with the stage leaders.

04:41 PM BST

12km to go

Jonas Vingegaard attacks around 100 metres from the summit, and Tadej Pogacar is unable to counter. As a result, the race leader Vingegaard has gained 3sec over Pogacar to extend his lead on general classification to 12sec.

04:39 PM BST

13km to go – 500 metres from the summit

And boom! Tadej Pogacar attacks... but the race motorbike appears to nullify his move. Suspect UAE Team Emirates will not be too happy about that.

04:37 PM BST

13km to go – 1km from the summit

Out of his saddle, Jonas Vingegaard almost grimaces as he looks around to Tadej Pogacar. Surely the UAE Team Emirates man will launch an attack soon. Whoever does over th e summit first will gain 3sec on the other.

04:36 PM BST

13.5km to go – 1.5km from the summit

Jonas Vingegaard has reeled Tadej Pogacar back in. The pair ride, briefly, shoulder-to-shoulder, before Vingegaard moves to the front. The Dane peers over his left shoulder, almost as if preparing for a sprint on on the track. Nailbiting stuff.

04:34 PM BST

14km to go – 2km from the summit

Jonas Vingegaard is, I think, clawing his way back but it is difficult to tell. Tadej Pogacar looks cool as a cucumber here, glasses off allowing the watching world to look into his eyes. By contrast, Jonas Vingegaard is hidden behind his glasses.

04:31 PM BST

15km to go – 3km from the summit

Has Tadej Pogacar gone too soon? Jonas Vingegaard is a picture of concentration, he rarely looks flustered but has lost 5sec. Pogacar has a long way to go yet, though.

04:30 PM BST

15.5km to go – 3.5km from the summit

Tadej Pogacar attacks! Jonas Vingegaard responds, but it was as if he was watching in slow motion. Pogacar gained a handful of bike lengths very quickly.

“HERE WE GO! HERE WE GO!” 👀



Is Tadej Pogacar about to reclaim the yellow jersey? 🍿#TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/Zkt5sLDDKL — Eurosport (@eurosport) July 15, 2023

04:26 PM BST

16.5km to go – 4.5km from the summit

Adam Yates move to the front, Sepp Kuss is dropped and Jonas Vingegaard is isolated. This trio lead the stage. Can Vingegaard finish off his plan for the day, or will Tadej Pogacar land another blow on his great rival?

04:24 PM BST

17.5km to go – 5.5km from the summit

Felix Gall has cracked. And then there were six. Moments later, the rider who started the day third on general classification has also lost ground. Jai Hindley has been dropped. Unless the Australian can regain contact, the young Spaniard Carlos Rodríguez could be riding into third place.

JP

04:22 PM BST

18.5km to go – 6.5km from the summit

Felix Gall is holding on, Sepp Kuss is dripping is sweat as he rises out of his saddle, pulling along his leader towards the summit as the gradient switches back and forth.

04:19 PM BST

19km to go – 7km from the summit

Sepp Kuss peers over his left shoulder as the American monitors the situation. His team leader is sat on, watching and waiting. Will the Dan attack and risk it all on the descent which has 13 hairpins, or is he hoping to take the bonus time seconds on the summit?

04:17 PM BST

19.5km to go

Felix Gall bounces out of his saddle, at the rear of this very select seven-man group. He will be getting dropped very soon, I imagine.

04:16 PM BST

20km to go

Felix Gall has his jersey unzipped, a telltale sign that he is suffering in the heat of the battle.

04:14 PM BST

21.5km to go

Wout van Aert peels off following his huge effort. Sepp Kuss, the great mountain domestique, takes over for Jonas Vingegaard. Tadej Pogacar is third wheel, just ahead of team-mate Adam Yates. Jai Hindley, Carlos Rodríguez and Felix Gall are the only others able to hold onto the coattails of UAE Team Emirates.

04:12 PM BST

21.9km to go

And here comes Wout van Aert, back from the dead. The Belgian takes over on the front, hands gripping his hoods. The injection in pace has put paid to Pello Bilbao and Simon Yates. Rafal Majka, too, has gone.

04:10 PM BST

22km to go

Not for the first time today, Simon Yates has lost contact with the leading group.

04:10 PM BST

23km to go

Moments after Rafal Majka took over on the front, riders started popping. Wilco Kelderman and Wout van Aert have both been shelled, as has David Gaudu. Sepp Kuss is on the Pole’s wheel, Jonas Vingegaard tucked in behind his loyal helper.

04:08 PM BST

Onto the col de Joux Plane

Wilco Kelderman leads Jumbo-Visma onto the final climb of the day, the extremely difficult col de Joux Plane. Wout van Aert is second wheel, then Rafal Majka has moved towards the front, perhaps in an effort to break their rhythm?

03:59 PM BST

30km to go

Simon Yates’s group has managed to regain contact with the stage leaders. As a result, there are 16 riders on the front now. The only rider who started the day in the top 10 of the general classification who is not here is Tom Pidcock, who was dropped towards the summit of the penultimate climb of the day.

Jonas Vingegaard has three team-mates – Wout van Aert, Wilco Kelderman and Sepp Kuss – while Tadej Pogacar is also supported by a trio of colleague – Adam Yates, Felix Großschartner and Rafal Majka. Jai Hindley is the lone Bora-Hansgrohe rider, while Ineos Grenadiers’ Carlos Rodríguez is also alone. Simon Yates has Jayco-AlUla team-mate Chris Harper for company. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious), Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), Felix Gall (Ag2r-Citroën) are all isolated.

03:53 PM BST

35km to go

Simon Yates has Jayco-AlUla team-mate Chris Harper for company, along with Guillaume Martin and Felix Gall (Ag2r-Citroën) as they chase the stage leaders. As it stands, this four-man group is 14sec down. Tom Pidcock, meanwhile, is over a minute down now. If it stays like this, there will be a bit of a shake-up in the top 10 of the general classification. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) may be climbing up the standings.

03:50 PM BST

39km to go

Despite his fine descending skills, Tom Pidcock has lost another handful of seconds. He is around 50sec down on Jumbo-Visma now.

03:48 PM BST

40km to go

Wout van Aert is driving the pace on this descent. As a result, a small split has appeared with Simon Yates losing contact. Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers) has been shelled, too.

03:43 PM BST

46km to go

Beautiful looking roads, which are wide and sweeping with freshly laid asphalt. Jumbo-Visma are led down the descent by Wout van Aert, Tadej Pogacar and his team-mates tucked in behind. Tom Pidcock has gained a handful of seconds, but is still 25sec down on the stage leaders. Unsurprisingly, Emanuel Buchmann and Marc Soler are struggling to hold his wheel with splits forming in what was a four-man group.

03:40 PM BST

50km to go

Over the top of the Col de la Ramaz goes Wout van Aert, followed by Adam Yates and Tadej Pogacar. Tom Pidcock follows 34sec later, but can he regain contact?

03:37 PM BST

50.5km to go

Jumbo-Visma’s team helpers are stood at the side of the road, around 900 metres shy of the summit. Riders take on some bidons, giving them extra ballast ahead of the incoming descent. Tom Pidcock has been dropped, but there’s a long descent coming where he may be able to get back on.

03:36 PM BST

51.5km to go

Emanuel Buchmann has been dropped, Dylan van Baarle has peeled off. Marc Soler, however, is clawing his way back. Tom Pidcock was quick to get on the Spaniard’s wheel. The gap to the stage leaders, however, may have grown too much for the pair.

03:34 PM BST

52.5km to go

There is a minor split at the rear of the group. Marc Soler loses the wheel of Guillaume Martin, while Tom Pidcock is a wheel length or so further back. I think the 23-year-old Briton may be getting dropped very soon.

03:31 PM BST

54km to go

Tom Pidcock is riding on his drops, a la Marco Pantani, but sadly for the young Briton he does not appear to be floating like the late Italian did on climbs like this. I think he is really suffering now and will need to do a huge effort to stay in contention today, for both the stage win and to stay in touch with his general classification contenders. If, that is, he is in contention.

03:27 PM BST

55km to go

Emanuel Buchmann is fighting his way back on, while Tom Pidcock puts in a dig in an effort to close a small gap on Guillaume Martin. Pidcock’s two remaining team-mates in this group are well positioned near the front of this select group, so he is looking pretty isolated as he suffers on the penultimate climb of the day.

03:26 PM BST

56km to go

Tom Pidcock is spotted climbing out of his saddle, he is sat towards the rear of the group now. Is he struggling in this category one climb, or simply stretching his legs? On the front, Tiesj Benoot peels off as Dylan van Baarle takes over for Jumbo-Visma.

03:24 PM BST

57km to go

Egan Bernal (Ineos Greenadiers), the 2019 Tour de France champion, has just peeled of the rear of the leading group. Tom Pidcock and Carlos Rodríguez have just one team-mate left now. Jai Hindley, meanwhile, is issolated after Emanuel Buchmann is dropped.

03:19 PM BST

58km to go

Game over for Giulio Ciccone. The Italian is reunited with the general classification contenders as Tiesj Benoot sweeps on past him. Jonas Vingegaard is spotted licking his lips: is he thirsty, or excited about the prospect of what lies ahead? Vingegaard, by the way, has five team-mates shepherding him up this longish category one climb.

03:16 PM BST

59km to go

A short stint of the front of the general classification group from Nathan Van Hooydonck before Tiesj Benoot takes over. Giulio Ciccone, meanwhile, is on borrowed time, his lead has been whittled down to just 8sec.

03:11 PM BST

60km to go

Interesting to note that Tadej Pogacar is sat on the wheel of Dylan van Baarle, with no UAE Team Emirates team-mates ahead of him. Instead, the UAE Team Emirates domestiques are following their leader. Nathan Van Hooydonck and Tiesj Benoot are now on the front for Jumbo-Visma. Ben O’Connor, meanwhile, has been dropped. It has been a disappointing Tour for the Australian who has been carrying the general classification hopes of Ag2r-Citroën on his shoulders. O’Connor started today in 22nd spot, 27min 30sec down on leader Jonas Vingegaard.

03:09 PM BST

61km to go

Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers), who started the day fourth on general classification, is spotted being shepherded back to the rear of the Jumbo-Visma group by team-mate Michal Kwiatkowski. He looked fairly comfortable, so assuming the Spaniard may have suffered a minor mechanical rather than being dropped.

03:06 PM BST

63km to go

Giulio Ciccone and Michael Woods have ridden off the front, the two now lead the stage by around 15sec, with the Jumbo-Visma-powered group of general classification contenders another 15sec or so further back.

03:01 PM BST

65km to go

Just spotted Tom Pidcock who looked to riding comfortably enough. The entire posse of Ineos Grenadiers surrounding the Briton have been busying themselves stuffing ice packs down the rear of their jerseys, attempting to reduce their collective core temperatures before this stage heats up on the final two climbs of what has been a blistering stage. Nathan Van Hooydonck briefly took over on the front of the Jumbo-Visma group, before Christophe Laporte restored order.

02:50 PM BST

75km to go

The leading group has swollen to 11, comprising: Alex Aranburu (Movistar), Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek), Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier Tech), Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan), Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), Daniel Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) and Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech).

The advantage of this select looking group has grown out slightly to 30sec, but with two big climbs incoming – including the 13.9km Col de la Ramaz (below) that precedes the 11.6km hors catégorie Col de Joux Plane – I suspect they may not be getting the better of the general classification contenders this afternoon.

Col de la Ramaz

02:41 PM BST

86.4km to go

Giulio Ciccone rolls on through the intermediate sprint, but none of the riders in his small group are thinking about the points classification jersey this afternoon. All that will be on their minds will be the stage win and the points in the race for the mountains classification. I suspect that given Jumbo-Visma are riding so hard, the breakaway may not be challenging for the stage. But who may this be good news for? Remember at the start of the day I mentioned Tom Pidcock? Providing the young Briton was not involved in the mass pile-up at the beginning of the stage – there was a suggestion on TV earlier that he may have taken a tumble – then if he gets a free ride to the summit of the Joux Plane, then if he’s feeling confident the descent may suit the Ineos Grenadiers man down to a T.

02:33 PM BST

88km to go

Alex Aranburu (Movistar), Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek), Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious), Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech) now lead the stage, but their advantage over the Jumbo-Visma-powered peloton has dropped to just 20sec now. The remnants of the earlier 20-man+ breakaway are spread all over the category one Col du Feu which they are inching up, pedal stroke by pedal stroke.

02:25 PM BST

95km to go

This stage has ripped the peloton to pieces: both literally and figuratively. What was the breakaway has splintered into various small groups, a number of riders have abandoned following a mass pile-up at the beginning of the stage and later a spill on a descent, and now splits have formed in the general classification group which is being blown apart by Christophe Laporte who looks to be setting a fast tempo for his team leader Jonas Vingegaard. Jumbo-Visma, it appears, are adopting the tactics of Tadej Pogacar, but will all of the hard work pay dividends?

Christophe Laporte pulls on the front, ahead of Wout van Aert (out of shot), Tiesj Benoot and Jonas Vingegaard, who is followed by his loyal mountain domestique Sepp Kuss and Dutch national champion Dylan van Baarle - EPA/Martin Divisek

02:19 PM BST

99km to go

Giulio Ciccone attacks around 200 metres short of the summit, adding another 10 points to his tally in the mountains classification to increase his total to 42, just 12 short of Neilson Powless. Michael Woods is second, but Ciccone looks to have the bit between his teeth today and is very much after the polka-dot jersey.

02:10 PM BST

102km to go

Around 3km from the summit of the Col du Feu, and off scoots Thibaut Pinot, followed by Giulio Ciccone and Michael Woods. Just 40sec down the rod, Christophe Laporte is setting a fierce tempo for Jumbo-Visma. It very much looks like Jonas Vingegaard’s team is hoping to apply the pressure to Tadej Pogacar here today. Given the climbs are neither long nor overly high, this could be a dangerous tactic given the fact that Pogacar prefers the shorter and sharper climbs, as opposed to the long high mountains that go up above 2,000 metres.

02:03 PM BST

The breakaway in full . . .

Some real ballers in here: Former Tour de France stage winners Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-Quick Step), Simon Geschke (Cofidis), Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier Tech), Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Michael Woods (Israel - Premier Tech) are all in here. There is also monument winner Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious), and grand tour stage winners Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek), Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), Juan Pedro López (Lidl-Trek). Alex Aranburu (Movistar), Lars van den Berg (Groupama-FDJ), Clément Champoussin (Arkéa-Samsic), Lawson Craddock (Jayco-AlUla), Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Pro), Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), Daniel Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers), Krists Neilands (Israel-Premier Tech) and Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) are also involved.

01:48 PM BST

115km to go

The battle for the mountains jersey is heating up. Julian Alaphilippe attacked just shy of the summit, with Neilson Powless quick to respond. But it was Italian rider Giulio Ciccone who took the honours after he put in a huge effort to overhaul the pair and add another 10 points to his account in the mountains classification.

01:44 PM BST

118km to go

There are some very strong riders in the breakaway now. Some riders are falling off the back as it inches its way up towards the summit of the category one Col de Cou. Yesterday’s stage winner Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) is in the leading group, as is Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-Quick Step), Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost). The Jumbo-Visma-powered peloton is just 21sec down the road.

01:36 PM BST

Briton Shaw abandons

James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost), the 27-year-old Briton who has made a huge impression on his Tour de France debut, has abandoned the race after he was involved in the same crash as Romain Bardet.

James Shaw abandons the Tour de France - Reuters/Stéphane Mahé

01:33 PM BST

Bardet abandons

Heartbreak for Romain Bardet (DSM-Firmenich) who is the latest victim of this stage. Unlike the others who have abandoned today, the Frenchman quit as a result of a crash a few minutes ago, not the mass pile-up earlier in the stage.

Romain Bardet - EPA/Martin Divisek

Romain Bardet

Romain Bardet

01:31 PM BST

122.5km to go

A huge breakaway has formed, with an estimated 20 riders up the road. But they currently trail Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-Quick Step) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan) who are the outright stage leaders, for now at least.

01:28 PM BST

Bardet crashes on descent

Romain Bardet (DSM-Firmenich) has crashed on the descent of the Col de Saxel and he does not look great. He is lying by a concrete telegraph post being attending to by race doctors. After climbing to his feet, the Frenchman looked a little wobbly. Another rider, the Briton James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost) who did brilliantly yesterday, may have also gone down in the same incident.

01:24 PM BST

Another man down

Esteban Chaves (EF Education-EasyPost) is the latest rider to abandon after the Colombian picked up an injury in the earlier pile-up.

01:23 PM BST

130km to go

Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-Quick Step) has been looking lively for the last few minutes, the Frenchman has teamed up with Daniel Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan) and Krists Neilands (Israel-Premier Tech), who susequently bridged over to Lars van den Berg (Groupama-FDJ). Over the top of the Col de Saxel they went, where Martínez added two points to his tally in the mountains classification, while Alaphilippe scooped up a lone point.

01:13 PM BST

Flying Dutchman

Onto the category three Col de Saxel and the seven-man ‘break’ is caught, before Lars van den Berg (Groupama-FDJ) counter-attacks. I suspect the Dutchman will be caught soon, though. Another Dutchman, meanwhile, is labouring towraads the rear of the stage after Wilco Kelderman (Jumbo-Visma) went down in the incident that delayed today’s stage by almost 30 minutes. As a loyal mountain domestique for Jonas Vingegaard, that may prove costly for the maillot jaune. For those that pay attention to these things, Vingegaard’s back-up team is packed with rouleurs and specialists in the medium mountains and so losing a high-mountain specialist would significantly weaken his team. By contrast,. Tadej Pogacar’s team is stacked with climbers, but slightly light on the rouleur front.

01:10 PM BST

140km to go

A group of around eight riders, including Neilson Powless, clipped off the front. There are two Uno-X riders in there, with one of them instructed his colleagues to work together and rotate their effort if they want to force the breakaway to stick.

01:06 PM BST

142km to go

Once the racing resumed, Ben O’Connor (Ag2r-Citroën) stuck to his word and attacked off the front. The Australian, though, was quickly countered.

🗣️ "Bienvenue sur l'étape 14 du Tour de France ! On va espérer aller dans l'échappée aujourd'hui !"



Breakaway ambitions for 🇦🇺 @ben_oconnor95 today #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/WyqtHB2h1n — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 15, 2023

01:01 PM BST

Race back under way

There will be another 2km of neutralised riding before racing resumes.

12:56 PM BST

Meintjes abandons the Tour

Huge blow for Intermarché-Circus-Wanty after it was confirmed that Louis Meintjes was forced to abandon after breaking his collarbone in that crash. The remaining peloton looks like it is about to get back on the road. As an emotional Ben Swift told me recently while discussing Tao Geoghegan Hart’s crash at the Giro d’Italia: “The race waits for nobody”.

12:46 PM BST

Meintjes a doubt

Adrien Petit will, according to reports, continue today. Tom Pidcock is stood at the roadside alongside team-mate Omar Fraile who may have gone down in that incident. I think the Spaniard is receiving attention. Either way, the Yorkshireman looks concerned for his colleague.

Pogacar

Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) is understood to have fallen quite badly and is being looked at by one of the race doctors. Amid the chaos and confusion, Tadej Pogacar (above) remains his usual serene self, sat on the roadside kerb smiling for the cameras. Likewise, Pogacar’s team-mate Matteo Trentin is sat on on a fence behind his leader. Vegard Stake Laengen, I think, may have gone down in the crash, but not entirely sure.

12:33 PM BST

Race neutralised after massive crash in the bunch

Not entirely sure what just happened. One minute a few rider were attempting to forge a breakaway, the next the following posse of riders hit the deck. An awful lot of riders went down on a sweeping bend, some more heavily than others. Antonio Pedrero (Movistar) and Adrien Petit (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) have been receiving attention, while British road race champion Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) was spotted hobbling around before remounting his bike.

Shortly after, Pedrero was put in an ambulance and taken out of the race.

⏸️We've stopped the race until further notice.



⏸️La course est neutralisée jusqu'à nouvel ordre.#TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/6QLi4UW6wf — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 15, 2023

12:32 PM BST

Vingegaard speaks, but says little

Speaking before the stage, race leader Jonas Vingegaard was his usual poker-faced self. He was definitely talking, but revealed little when asked if he thought Tadej Pogacar’s efforts on Friday were worth it.

“That’s a hard question, I think you would have to ask them if they think it was worth it,” Vingegaard told Matt Stephens on Eurosport. “They spent a lot of energy and there are a lot of hard stage to come, so we will see.

Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard - Reuters/Stéphane Mahé

On today’s stage, the defending champion said he had already looked at the ‘very hard’ route, and was ready for waht lay in store. “I know it [today’s stage] quite well, I’ve done some recon of the stage,” he said. “So yeah it will be a very hard stage and I’m looking forward to it. I mean, we hope to have a good days and then we will see what will happen.

“He [Pogacar] looks strong, so I just have to do my best.”

12:25 PM BST

151km to go

It is a nasty uphill start to the stage today, which nobody likes. I suspect that those with designs on getting into the day’s breakaway will have been warming up on their smart trainers prior to signing on in Annemasse. Incidentally, Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Ag2R-Citroën) is from Annemasse and some have tipped the Frenchman, who won a stage at the recent Giro d’Italia, as a possible winner today. To do that, one suspects Paret-Peintre will have to get into the breakaway.



12:24 PM BST

And they are off . . .

Having tapped their way through the relatively short neutralised section, race director Christian Prudhomme popped his head out of the sunroof of his shiny red Skoda before dropping the flag to signify that stage 14 of the Tour de France is under way. The peloton is a little behind schedule, but only by a couple on minutes.

✈️Get yourself a window seat.



✈️Prenez un siège côté hublot.#TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/L5jRKbvCLR — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 15, 2023

11:00 AM BST

Stage 14 preview

Hello and welcome to our live rolling coverage from stage 14 at the Tour de France, the 151.8 kilometre run from Annemasse to Morzine Les Portes du Soleil.

Stage 14 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV - tour-de-france-stage-14-live-updates-pogacar-vingegaard-gc

Following yesterday’s stage to Grand Colombier, won by Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers), another tough day awaits the peloton as it heads to the fourth mountain range in this year’s race. Having tackled parts of the Pyrenees, Massif Central and Jura Mountains, now is the time for the Alps to make their presence felt. And with four categorised climbs, including the hors catégorie col de Joux Plane, one suspects the riders will feel this stage in their legs later on this evening.

The intermediate sprint at Col de Jambaz is situated 65.5km into the stage – 86.3km from the finish line – and, like yesterday, again positioned on an uncategorised climb. Only Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) moved up in the top 10 in the points classification, and so Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) remains the dominant force in that particular competition having won four stages at this year’s race. The Belgian still leads Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) by a whopping 144 points, with Frenchman Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) third another point back.

Here is what can be won by those targeting the maillot vert, the green jersey worn by the leader in the points classification, at the intermediate sprint and finish line:

Points classification: What is up for grabs today? (climb)

Jasper Philipsen (left) starts the day in green, while Neilson Powless will be dressed in the polka-dots - Getty Images/David Ramos

Powless still leads mountains classification, but with a maximum of 53 points available to any single rider today – unlikely, but mathematically possible – the American may be passing that maillot à pois, or polka-dot jersey, to another mountain goat. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the climbs in today’s stage:

Climbs of the day during stage 14

Similarly to yesterday, this stage may be a race of two halves as breakaway tries for the win, while the main protagonists – Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Pogacar – keep their powder dry until the final climb, the nasty drag up the Joux Plane. With over 4,300 metres in vertical elevation, this is a tough day and although none of the riders should be too troubled with the altitude – the highest point in the stage is just 1,691 metres above sea level – it looks to be perfectly suited to a strong breakaway.

In the general classification, meanwhile, the Jumbo-Visma and UAE Team Emirates domestiques will be heavily leaned on today and it will be interesting to see how Pogacar’s boys have recovered after a tough day at the office on Friday. Given his tactics so far, one suspects Pogacar will be thinking about attacking his rival again. However, but with the long descent to the line off the summit of Joux Plane it may be a risk too far.

Joux Plane

One rider that may fancy his chances on this descent – either for the stage win or in an effort to move up the general classification – is Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers). Technically gifted, this tricky descent may be perfectly suited to the young Briton, but it could be a terrifying watch for those of a nervous disposition.

Whatever happens, Telegraph Sport will be here to guide you through all of the key moments, from start to finish. Racing starts at KM0 at 12.20pm (BST).

