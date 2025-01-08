Jonas Eidevall: No relationship with Emma Hayes after Continental Cup final spat

(Various)

Jonas Eidevall has said he and Emma Hayes still have "no relationship" following their spat after Arsenal beat Chelsea in last season's Continental Cup final.

The Swede also has no intention of initiating contact to clear the air with Hayes even though both are now working, and could cross paths, in the United States.

Eidevall, who stood down as Arsenal manager in October, was named as the new head coach of American National Women's Soccer League side San Diego Wave on Tuesday.

He follows Hayes across the Atlantic, with the former Chelsea boss having taken over the US national side earlier this year.

The pair fell out after Eidevall's Arsenal beat Hayes' side in extra time in the League Cup showpiece at Molineux last March.

Responding to what she later described as "male aggression" from Eidevall, who had been involved in a touchline dispute with a Chelsea player, Hayes shoved the Swede at their post-match handshake.

Reflecting on the incident, Eidevall told Sport Bladet: "We didn't talk to each other that much, but we talked in a good way.

"But after the League Cup final, we have had no relationship at all.

"The reaction after the game when she gives me a little push, it was for me a non-event. I can live with that.

"On the other hand, the comments after the game, when the adrenaline has subsided, I was very disappointed with that, very disappointed. And I'm also very disappointed that she hasn't been able to send a message or make a call and say that it went wrong.

"I won't be the one who will reach out either because I don't think I've done anything wrong or crazy in the situation."

Eidevall resigned after a poor start to the current season but he admits his popularity with fans never recovered from the decision to release forward Vivianne Miedema in the summer.

"We needed to find a way to get rid of the cloud, and the easiest way was for me to walk," he said.

Renee Slegers is undefeated since taking over on an interim basis and Eidevall hopes his former assistant gets the job full-time.

"I think it would be the best thing for the club," he said. "I think Renee is a great leader."