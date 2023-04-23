Jonas Eidevall hails ‘fearless’ Arsenal after comeback keeps Women’s Champions League dream alive

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall hailed his side for being “fearless” as they fought back to draw the first leg of their Women’s Champions League semi-final.

The Gunners, who are in the middle of an injury crisis, had looked on course to slump to defeat in Germany after finding themselves 2-0 down inside the first 25 minutes.

Ewa Pajor opened the scoring and Sveindis Jonsdottir doubled Wolfsburg’s lead five minutes later to leave Arsenal on the ropes.

They hit back, however, just before half-time through Rafaelle, and Stina Blackstenius then completed the comeback midway through the second-half.

“We have three values as a team, we put the team first, always be 100 per cent and to be fearless,” said Eidevall. “Today, we lived all three of those values.

“The best example is when we concede that second goal, of course it is a mistake, it is a difficult situation.

“But you have the choice to say we give 100 per cent even if that is a tough situation and to approach the game and believe in the way that we play still.

“A mistake cannot be defining for us, how we respond to the mistake can be defining as a team. I am beyond proud to to see that response from the players because it shows real resilience, real bravery on the ball and I thought they represented Arsenal excellently today.”

Arsenal were without five starters for this game in Germany. Club captain Kim Little, England skipper Leah Williamson and star forwards Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema are out for the rest of the season, while Caitlin Foord was also not fit enough to feature here.

Those who came into the team, though, stepped up and Eidevall hailed centre-back Jen Beattie for being voted player of the match.

“Genuinely I am always looking forward to seeing each and every one of them play. It is the same here,” said Eidevall.

“If I take an example like Jen Beattie, who has been phenomenal this season. She has been coming on the from the bench and the way she applies herself day in and day out in training is phenomenal.

Jen Beattie was voted player of the match after a superb display at the back (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“For me she has been a culture setter in what this group is about. If she does that when she is not selected to start games, who can turn around and say: ‘I don’t try harder because I am not playing?’

“To see her play a game like today makes me so happy, she so much deserved the performance that she did here today. That made me really happy. Hopefully that continues to be a culture setter and an inspiration for all of us.”

Arsenal have sold 45,000 tickets for the second leg at Emirates Stadium on May 1 and they will hope to sell it out.

Eidevall says he can feel the support from everyone, including owner Josh Kroenke - who visited him and the team after the game. Chief executive Vinai Venkatesham, executive vice-chair Tim Lewis and board member Lord Harris of Peckham were also at the VW Arena.

“It was super nice to see them travelling, I managed to speak to Josh and Tim after the game and they came down and wished the players and the staff all the best to show their support,” said EidevalI.

“I wanted to chat with them about the game and I really like that engagement and I have said a lot during this season that this really feels like one club and that is another step in that direction.

“I saw Lord Harris on the way up here and he is such a great character in building this club, I think it was a strong message from them coming out here and showing their support, it strengthens that feeling that we are one club.”