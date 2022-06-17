The Jonas Brothers and Uma Thurman selected as part of 2023 Walk of Fame class

Uma Thurman, Jon Favreau and the Jonas Brothers are among the famous faces that have been announced as part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s class of 2023.

They are part of a new list of 24 entertainment professionals in the categories of Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, and Recording to be selected to receive stars on the famous Los Angeles boulevard next year.

The announcements were made by chairwoman of the Walk of Fame Selection Panel, Ellen K, on Friday.

As well as Thurman (pictured), celebrities to be honoured in the Motion Pictures category include Vince Vaughn, Ludacris, Bill Pullman and John Waters (Ian West/PA)

As well as Thurman, celebrities to be honoured in the Motion Pictures category include Vince Vaughn, Ludacris, Bill Pullman and John Waters.

Oscar-nominated actress Juanita Moore and Fast And Furious star Paul Walker are due to be honoured posthumously in the category.

The Jonas Brothers will receive their star in the Recording category, as will Lenny Kravitz, Marc Anthony, Sheila E, Irving Azoff, Blake Shelton and Charlie Wilson.

As well as Favreau (pictured), honourees in the Television category include Mindy Kaling, Martin Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, Garrettt Morris and Ellen Pompeo (Ian West).

US singer Jenni Rivera will be honoured posthumously in the category.

As well as Favreau, honourees in the Television category include Mindy Kaling, Martin Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, Garrettt Morris and Ellen Pompeo.

International pianist Lang Lang joins Melba Moore and US a cappella group Pentatonix to receive stars in the Live Theatre/Live Performance.

International pianist Lang Lang (pictured) joins Melba Moore and US a cappella group Pentatonix to receive stars in the Live Theatre/Live Performance.(Lauren Hurley/PA)

“The panel thoughtfully selected these talented individuals and we can’t wait to celebrate them as they become part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway,” K said.

Dates have not been scheduled for the star ceremonies and recipients have two years to schedule their ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire.