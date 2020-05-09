Jonas Brothers, Steve Tisch Donate $500,000 Each to Angeleno Card Program, Mayor’s Fund
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Friday evening that producer Steve Tisch and the Jonas Brothers each donated $500,000 — $1 million total — to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles and to the Angelino Card program.
Garcetti called Tisch “a friend who moved here to Los Angeles…to make a life for himself, found great success as a film producer and a business person. At the same time he has distinguished himself as a pillar of the city’s philanthropic community.”
Garcetti then thanked The Jonas Brothers, naming each and their spouses — “Joe and his wife Sophie [Turner], to Nick and his wife Priyanka [Chopra] who now live in L.A., along with Kevin and his wife Danielle” — for their $500,000 donation and “showing us L.A. love.”
The Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles, according to its website, launched the Angeleno Campaign “to raise $10 million to provide direct cash assistance to Angelenos most in need. We are doing this because those who qualify for federal and state assistance may not receive it for weeks or longer, and too many, particularly independent workers and immigrants, may be ineligible for many benefits.”
The original goal of the program to raise $10 million has been surpassed.
The Angeleno Card Program, which is supported by the Mayor’s Fund, “provides financial assistance for in-need households via no-fee debit cards provided by Mastercard’s City Possible network.”
Those wishing to donate to the Mayor’s Fund can do so here.
