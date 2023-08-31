Jonas Brothers setlist August 30, 2023, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Taylor Tompkins
Taylor Tompkins/Special to the Star-Telegram

Here is the Jonas Brothers setlist from their nearly-three hour show Wednesday at Globe Life Field in Arlingon.

  1. Celebrate!

  2. What a Man Gotta Do

  3. S.O.S.

  4. Hold On

  5. Goodnight and Goodbye

  6. That’s Just the Way We Roll

  7. Still in Love With You, Australia, Hollywood, Just Friends, Games Medley

  8. Hello Beautiful, Inseparable, Take a Breath Medley

  9. When You Look Me in the Eyes

  10. Year 3000 (Busted cover)

  11. Summer Baby

  12. Vacation Eyes

  13. Sail Away

  14. Little Bird

  15. A Little Bit Longer

  16. Can’t Have You

  17. Sorry

  18. BB Good, Shelf, Got Me Going Crazy, Video Girl, One Man Show, Pushin’ Me Away, Tonight

  19. Lovebug

  20. Burnin’ Up

  21. (Intermission)

  22. Waffle House

  23. Montana Sky

  24. Miracle

  25. Fly With Me

  26. Hey Baby, Poison Ivy, Much Better, World War III, Don’t Speak, What Did I Do to Your Heart, Paranoid Medley

  27. Turn Right

  28. Before the Storm

  29. Black Keys

  30. Jealous (Nick Jonas solo song)

  31. Cake by the Ocean (DNCE song)

  32. Play My Music (From “Camp Rock”)

  33. Walls

  34. Comeback, Rollercoaster, Strangers, Used to Be Medley

  35. Cool

  36. Trust

  37. Every Single Time, Happy When I’m Sad, Don’t Throw It Away Medley

  38. Love Her

  39. Hesitate

  40. I Believe

  41. Only Human

  42. Sucker

  43. Leave Before You Love Me