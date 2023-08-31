Jonas Brothers setlist August 30, 2023, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
Here is the Jonas Brothers setlist from their nearly-three hour show Wednesday at Globe Life Field in Arlingon.
Celebrate!
What a Man Gotta Do
S.O.S.
Hold On
Goodnight and Goodbye
That’s Just the Way We Roll
Still in Love With You, Australia, Hollywood, Just Friends, Games Medley
Hello Beautiful, Inseparable, Take a Breath Medley
When You Look Me in the Eyes
Year 3000 (Busted cover)
Summer Baby
Vacation Eyes
Sail Away
Little Bird
A Little Bit Longer
Can’t Have You
Sorry
BB Good, Shelf, Got Me Going Crazy, Video Girl, One Man Show, Pushin’ Me Away, Tonight
Lovebug
Burnin’ Up
(Intermission)
Waffle House
Montana Sky
Miracle
Fly With Me
Hey Baby, Poison Ivy, Much Better, World War III, Don’t Speak, What Did I Do to Your Heart, Paranoid Medley
Turn Right
Before the Storm
Black Keys
Jealous (Nick Jonas solo song)
Cake by the Ocean (DNCE song)
Play My Music (From “Camp Rock”)
Walls
Comeback, Rollercoaster, Strangers, Used to Be Medley
Cool
Trust
Every Single Time, Happy When I’m Sad, Don’t Throw It Away Medley
Love Her
Hesitate
I Believe
Only Human
Sucker
Leave Before You Love Me