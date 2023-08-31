Jonas Brothers fans ‘Burning Up’ for nostalgia during ‘The Tour’ stop in Arlington

Joe Jonas is Dallas-Fort Worth’s favorite Jonas Brother.

At least that’s what it sounded like at Globe Life Field Wednesday night, when the band’s middle sibling garnered what seemed to be the loudest screams.

The three 30-something brothers brought their “The Tour” show to its first Texas stop in Arlington, playing songs from five of their studio albums. Akin to Taylor Swift’s Era’s tour, each section of the set was dedicated to one of the band’s albums, demarcated by highlights from their 18-year career. Their nearly three-hour set also featured tracks from their newest release, “The Album,” interspersed.

From the first chords of “SOS,” the crowd was roaring for nostalgia. Hits including “Year 3000,” “Lovebug” and “Burning Up” were crowd pleasers of the night.

Many of the songs from the band’s 2007 self-titled album and 2008’s “A Little Bit Longer” turned into sing-alongs. That was good, because the acoustics in the stadium muddied the sound quality at times. From some areas in the stands, it was difficult to hear lyrics and certain instruments.

Medleys helped pace the show, pairing upbeat anthems like “Poison Ivy” and “World War III” from “Lines, Vines and Trying Times,” ahead of slower ballads like “Turn Right” and “Before the Storm.”

The Jonas Brothers — eldest Kevin, Joe and youngest Nick — have come a long way since they first toured in 2005. They’re all married (Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas made an appearance in the crowd) and all are fathers to young girls.

Wednesday’s show made it evident their fan base is aging along with them. The band serenaded a couple who got engaged during the concert with their ballad “When You Look Me in the Eyes,” saying it was only right because it was their most romantic song. After a new song about parenthood entitled “Little Birds” the band revealed the gender for a couple of fans expecting a child.

The brothers also acknowledged their North Texas roots during the performance. Joe Jonas reminisced with one fan from the stage about meeting her at an infamously crowded State Fair of Texas gig in 2007. Nick Jonas donned a Texas Rangers shirt for the second half of the set, and remarked how the song “Games” was written in North Texas. But the guitar player and singer’s Dallas roots run even deeper than that.

“Dallas is where our parents met and fell in love. It’s also where they gave birth to their third son,” Nick Jonas said, referring to himself. “So Dallas, it’s good to be home.”

Jonas Brothers setlist August 30, 2023, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas