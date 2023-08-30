Jonas Brothers exclusive merchandise sold at Dallas pop-up ahead of North Texas concert

The Jonas Brothers are bringing exclusive merchandise to the band’s Wednesday concert in North Texas.

Currently on their “Five Albums. One Night” world tour, the band is rocking Arlington’s Globe Life Field at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Tickets are still on sale and start around $35.

The brothers and clothing brand Centre have partnered together to host an exclusive merchandise pop-up in Dallas on Wednesday. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 250 N. Bishop Ave., Suite 140.

Along with regular tour merchandise, fans can pickup an exclusive Arlington themed shirt that highlights the band’s show at Globe Life Field. The Arlington design is also available on a sweatshirt and tote bag.

All products are available until supplies last, so the band is encouraging fans to show up early and grab their limited edition gear.

The Jonas Brothers have performed around North Texas several times in the past year. The band rocked AT&T Stadium at the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving day game in November 2022.

Then in April, the band held a surprise show in Fort Worth at Tannahill’s Tavern and Music Hall. It was at the Cowtown show where Nick Jonas reviewed a pickle beer brewed by Fort Worth’s own Martin House Brewing Company.

The Jonas Brothers world tour has dates through summer 2024, with the band making other Texas stops in Houston, Austin and San Antonio this fall.