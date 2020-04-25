The Jonas Brothers Crashed Fans' Virtual Zoom Parties

It’s a good weekend to be a Jonas Brothers fan.

On Friday, April 24, the band released their brand-new documentary Happiness Continues: A Jonas Brothers Concert Film on Amazon Prime, which offers a look at the brothers’ life out on the road during their Happiness Begins tour.

But that’s not all; as part of the celebratory events surrounding their new film, the JoBros planned a few surprise appearances on Zoom. On Thursday, they told fans that a few lucky groups would have their parties crashed by one of the Jonas Brothers themselves. “Throw a #JonasWatchParty for our new concert movie #HappinessContinues tomorrow starting at 5pm PT and text us Zoom links and meeting IDs,” the group tweeted from their official Twitter account, much to the delight of JoBros stans everywhere.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Noelle Morrison was one of those lucky fans. She participated in a Zoom call with ten other Jonas Brothers fans — a tightly-knit group that started out as online friends, and eventually became just as close IRL. “We started organizing the Zoom call as soon as the boys announced that they would be joining watch parties,” the 25-year-old tells Teen Vogue in an email. “We made a massive group chat and planned out how the meeting would go and began texting them our meeting ID — even though it was a day in advance.”

When the big night came, a member from the Jonas Brothers team contacted the friends via Zoom, letting them know that a "surprise guest" would be joining their call. “We all didn't know if it was real or not,” Noelle says. But when Kevin Jonas popped on the screen with his daughter Alena, it became apparent that everything was about to get real.

“We talked about their new concert film and the new song in the credits,” Noelle recalls, adding that the friends told Kevin that they all visited multiple shows on the JoBros’ most recent tour. “Kevin asked Alena about her favorite song, and she was so excited — you could see how proud of her dad she is.”

Story continues

While Noelle’s group of friends were chatting it up with Kevin, Rebekah, 21, was awaiting a surprise of her own. She participated in a Zoom call with nine other Jonas Brothers fans, all of whom initially connected through Twitter. “An Amazon rep joined the call and said somebody very special was going to be popping in very shortly and obviously we all began to freak out cause it was the real deal!” she tells Teen Vogue, describing her reaction as “disbelief” when Joe Jonas himself appeared on the screen.

“I was in shock to the point where I forgot which country I live in,” she recounts. “Joe asked how were doing, if we've seen the documentary, acknowledged some of us were holding up signs that we had brought to the concert, and gave us all a virtual hug! It’s a moment we will never forget!”

It’s clear that the love between the JoBros and their fans are mutual. “They are down to earth and feel like family,” Noelle says of the band, with Rebekah adding: “Their ability to connect with fans both online and onstage is what makes their relationship with us so special and unique.” We have no doubt that there’s more moments of happiness for the Jonas Brothers — and their fans — in store for the future.

Let us slide into your DMs. Sign up for the Teen Vogue daily email.

Want more from Teen Vogue? Check this out: Billie Eilish and the Jonas Brothers Helped Make Prom 2020 So Special

Originally Appeared on Teen Vogue

