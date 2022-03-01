Jonas Brothers Announce Five-Night Las Vegas Residency: 'Best Way to Kick Off Summer'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 23: In this image released on November 23, 2021, (L-R) Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the Jonas Brothers Family Roast Netflix Comedy Special Taping at CBS Television City in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix)

Phillip Faraone/Getty Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers are heading to Sin City!

The "Sucker" singers are staging a five-night Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in June, they announced on Tuesday.

Kevin, 34, Joe, 32, and Nick Jonas, 29, will perform Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas on June 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11.

"Best way to kick off summer 2022?? With my brothers in Vegas 😎 Tickets on sale Monday, March 7th!! Let's get it!!" Nick wrote on Twitter.

The group recently wrapped their Remember This Tour, which featured more than 40 dates across the U.S.

Best way to kick off summer 2022?? With my brothers in Vegas 😎 Tickets on sale Monday, March 7th!! Let’s get it!! More info at https://t.co/AG4uI4Smr7 pic.twitter.com/DTP6ysv5JE — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) March 1, 2022

After a six-year hiatus, the Jonas Brothers returned in 2019 with the No. 1 hit "Sucker," the first single off their fifth studio album Happiness Begins.

They've since stayed busy, releasing the Amazon Original film Chasing Happiness, touring on the Happiness Begins Tour, and releasing the docuseries Moments Between the Moments in December, which chronicled behind-the-scenes moments on their Remember This tour.

Their families have also grown in recent years, with Joe and wife Sophie Turner welcoming daughter Willa in July 2020, and Nick and wife Priyanka Chopra welcoming a daughter in January.

"We realize how lucky we are to be 16, 17 years into this at this point, and to still have people supporting us the way they do," Kevin told PEOPLE in December. "The differences are that we all have families now, and I think it just enriches every experience that we have, getting to not only share that with each other as brothers, but also now with our own families, and seeing their enthusiasm, too, about experiencing some of this with us for the first time just means the world."

In announcing their Vegas residency, the group joins other stars who have announced or launched residences of their own in recent months, including Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Adele.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Monday starting at 10 a.m. PT here. Citi cardmembers and Jonas Brothers fan club members can access pre-sale tickets starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT here, while MGM Rewards members and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers can access a pre-sale starting on Friday at 10 a.m. PT.