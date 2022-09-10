Jonah Norris’ 337 rushing yards power Lexington past Blythewood

Lou Bezjak
·5 min read

Lexington High School’s big three of Jonah Norris, Taiden Mines and Kamadi Maxwell had big nights Friday as the Wildcats won their third straight game.

Norris rushed for 337 yards while Mines had the go-ahead touchdown pass to Maxwell in Lexington’s 35-14 victory over Blythewood.

It was Norris’ second 300-yard game of the season. He had 328 yards and five TDs in the 63-56 win over South Aiken on Aug. 26.

“First off, I got to give credit to my offensive line. They put in the work every day. They are a great group,” Norris said. “My coaches push me every day. I got to give credit to the Lord. He has given me these talents and I am trying to honor him.”

Norris had a big run that helped changed the momentum with the game tied in third quarter. After Blythewood turned it over downs at the Lexington 22-yard line, Norris broke off a 67-yard run to the Blythewood 11. But penalties backed Lexington up and the Wildcats faced fourth-and-24 on the Bengals’ 25.

That’s when Mines hit Maxwell in the left corner of the end zone for a touchdown to make it 21-14 with 16 seconds left in the third quarter.

Lexington added two more scores in the fourth quarter on a Norris run and a Mines TD pass to Jarod Mewborn.

Mines was 8-of-14 passing for 157 yards and two TDs. He also ran for a TD. Maxwell had four catches for 65 yards.

Dutch Fork 64, Stratford 21

Backup quarterback Jon Hunt threw for 175 yards and a TD as Dutch Fork extended its regular-season winning streak to 42 games.

Hunt played in place of injured starter Aliam Appler. The Silver Foxes also played without starting running back Jarvis Green, who missed the game with an injury.

Jacob Hamilton had five receptions for 137 yards and a score. Landon Danley, Paul Taylor, Trenton Lodge and Maurice Anderson all ran for TDs.

AC Flora 72, Brookland-Cayce 43

Quarterback Carew Bates threw for five touchdowns and ran for another in the Falcons’ victory. It is second straight game AC Flora (3-0) has scored more than 50 points.

Running back Markel Townsend led the Falcons on the ground with 193 yards and three TDs.

Naz Mays had two touchdown runs for Brookland-Cayce. Quarterback Tanner Staton ran for a score and threw for another before being ejected after two personal fouls late in the fourth quarter.

Gray Collegiate 22, Camden 7

Justin Pauling intercepted three passes and returned one for a touchdown as Gray Collegiate defeated Camden for the second straight year.

The War Eagles picked off four passes in the game. Caleb Ford and BJ Montgomery each had rushing TDs for the War Eagles.

Gilbert 56, Pelion 3

Jaden Allen-Hendrix ran for three touchdowns while Alias Graham-Woodberry and Jaylen Jay each rushed for 100 yards or more in the Indians’ win.

Gilbert (3-0) will travel to Lexington next week.

Graham-Woodberry finished with 139 yards and Jay had 100. Both running backs had two touchdowns. Allen-Hendrix finished with 58 yards on five carries.

Drake Braddock added a TD pass for Gilbert.

White Knoll 56, Westwood 20

Landon Sharpe threw for 251 yards and four touchdowns as the Timberwolves improved to 4-0 on the season.

Austin Cunningham had three of Sharpe’s touchdowns and finished with six catches for 162 yards and three scores. Hasan Lee had four catches for a TD.

Dylan O’Neal threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns in the loss. Noah Jennings had 10 catches for 169 yards and two TDs.

Cardinal Newman 48, Northwood Academy 0

Quarterback Duncan Skehan threw for 220 yards and four touchdowns in Cardinal Newman’s second straight win.

Logan Busenlehner had two TD catches and finished with 98 yards receiving. Ja-Khaydin Kinard added an 87-yard TD run and AJ Reyes ran for two scores.

River Bluff 35, South Aiken 28

Gray Herring had the go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter as River Bluff moved to 4-0 on the season. Herring scored on a 6-yard with 11:30 left.

River Bluff trailed 28-20 before Toriaun Leaphart scored on a 4-yard run with 3:17 left in the third quarter. Cooper Johns led River Bluff with 207 yards and two touchdowns, which put the Gators up 14-0 with 2:37 left in the first quarter.

Jevon Edwards had two TD runs and Terrance Smith ran for a score and threw for one for South Aiken.

Lugoff-Elgin 23, Airport 15

The Demons picked up their second straight win on the road at Airport.

Running back Sky Harter ran for 130 yards while Jake Morris threw for 128 yards and a touchdown. Keith Carter and Alex Carraway each had TD runs for the Demons.

Kyle Chavis and Jesse Hoover each had TD passes for Airport.

Chapin 38, Newberry 0

Quarterback Brady Albro had three touchdown passes as the Eagles won their third straight game.

It was Chapin’s second shutout in the last three games.

Hammond 36, Laurence Manning 7.

Quarterback Dylan Richardson threw for two touchdowns and Aidan Canzater ran for two scores in Hammond’s win.

Canzater rushed for 91 yards while Richardson was 9-of-17 for 121 yards passing.

Northside Christian 21, New Hope Leadership 0

JR Kinard, Sam Burks and Matt Diaz ran for touchdowns in the Crusaders’ victory. The Crusaders are 4-0.

Northside played without starting quarterback Jeff McCallum, who was injured during practice this week.

Heathwood Hall 30, Porter-Gaud 14

Grayson Hawn had two first-half touchdown runs in the Highlanders’ victory.

Dylan Lesane added a TD run and also caught one from Patrick Belk.

Hilton Head Christian 15, Ben Lippen 9

HHCA handed the Falcons their first loss of the season. Dylan Clark had two TD passes for Hilton Head.

Tavian Copney ran for a touchdown for Ben Lippen

Latest Stories

  • Redblacks hoping for elusive home win when they host Argonauts this weekend

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks find themselves in unfamiliar territory, and it feels pretty good. For the first time this season, Ottawa (3-8-0) is riding a two-game winning streak and would love nothing more than to extend that streak and finally give Redblacks fans an elusive home win, when they host the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. "We've got to make sure we handle our business," said Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice. "We have to make sure we play and not think about winning the last two games.

  • Canadian women prepare for second appearance at Rugby League World Cup

    Student, police officer, nurse, teacher, biologist and firefighter. Just some of the occupations represented in Canada's 24-women team for next month's Rugby League World Cup in England. Add unpaid Australia-based coach Mike Castle, who commutes from Down Under, and you have a Canada Ravens squad ready to sacrifice for the cause. Under Castle, a fledgling Canada side lost 50-4 to New Zealand at the 2017 World Cup in Australia before beating Papua New Guinea 22-8 for its first-ever international

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson to feature in PGA Tour 2K23 video game

    Canadian Brooke Henderson joins American star Lexi Thompson and New Zealand's Lydia Ko as the franchise-first female pros in the PGA Tour 2K23 video game. Other pros available in the game include cover athlete Tiger Woods, Will Zalatoris, Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas, who graced the 2K21 cover. Henderson, a 24-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ont., has won US$10.4 million in career earnings and currently ranks fifth

  • Montreal Canadiens sign goaltender Cayden Primeau to three-year deal

    MONTREAL — Goaltender Cayden Primeau has signed a US$2.67-million, three-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens, the team announced Thursday. The one-way deal carries an average annual value of $890,000. Primeau, 23, was 1-7-1 in nine starts with the Habs last season, posting a 4.62 goals-against average and .868 save percentage. He also posted a 16-12-3 record in 33 games with the Laval Rocket, the Canadiens' American Hockey League affiliate, in 2021-22. Drafted in the seventh round (199th o

  • Alcaraz stops Tiafoe's US Open run for 1st Grand Slam final

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe engaged in a high-level, high-energy spectacle of a back-and-forth semifinal at the U.S. Open — no point over when it seemed to be, no ball out of reach, no angle too audacious. One sequence was so stuffed with “What?! How?!” moments by both men that Arthur Ashe Stadium spectators were on their feet before it was over and remained there, clapping and carousing, through a replay on the video screens. Ultimately, enough of the winners went Alcaraz’

  • Duvernay-Tardif says his rich childhood experience led to successful NFL career

    Laurent Duvernay-Tardif might be one of the world's busiest athletes, and the water is where he finds his peace and quiet. When the Super Bowl champion, doctor, and avid sailor since his childhood, sets sail, his focus shifts to the task at hand and all the outside noise goes silent. "I love being on the water," Duvernay-Tardif told The Canadian Press. "When you're on a sailboat, there's so many things to think about … whether it's the wind, the weather report, the sail, the ocean, the tide, it

  • Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes pride in seven-year, US$56-million deal

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller didn't always feel like he was the kind of NHL player who could sign long-term contracts worth more than US$50 million. Last week, though, the 29-year-old centre joined an elite group, inking a seven-year, $56-million deal that will see him play for the Vancouver Canucks through 2029-30. "It’s something I didn’t really think I was capable of earning," Miller told reporters on a video call Tuesday. "I take a lot of pride in that. I don’t come from a whole lot, my family. I

  • CF Montreal hosts Columbus Crew in potential MLS playoff preview

    MONTREAL — On Sunday evening, CF Montreal put together a momentous first-half comeback in the Canadian Classique on the way to a 4-3 win over Toronto FC. On top of severely damaging their archrivals' playoff chances, Montreal also set a franchise record for most points in a regular season. “It’s something that we’ve done all season, we just didn't stop fighting, even at half time they wanted to keep pushing and I support that obviously,” said Montreal coach Wilfried Nancy. “We had the heart to s

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Fernandez, Dabrowski last of Canadians to be ousted from U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — The last of the Canadians at this year’s U.S. Open was eliminated on Wednesday, when Leylah Annie Fernandez and American partner Jack Sock bowed out in the mixed doubles quarterfinals. Earlier on Wednesday, No. 5 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos were beaten by 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 by No. 3 seeds Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles. Canada had five players in the junior singles draws, but only 16-year-old Vict

  • Former Alouettes starters Pipkin, Adams Jr., returning to Montreal with Lions

    Bonjour encore, Vernon Adams Jr. Adams Jr. will return to Montreal on Friday just over a week after the Alouettes (4-7) dealt him to B.C. for a '23 first-round pick. How much he'll play for the Lions (8-2), though, isn't clear as through Wednesday veteran Antonio Pipkin had taken more reps with the starting offence. Regardless of who starts, a former Alouette will be at quarterback Friday for B.C. Pipkin opened 2019 as Montreal's starter before suffering an injury and being replaced by Adams Jr.

  • Who should be feeling the heat entering the NHL season?

    There are a few NHLers facing especially high levels of pressure entering the 2022-23 campaign.

  • Canadiens sign Kirby Dach to four-year deal, place Carey Price on off-season LTIR

    BROSSARD, Que. — Kirby Dach has agreed to a four-year, US$13.45-million contract with the Montreal Canadiens, the team announced Wednesday. The 21-year-old centre, who was a restricted free agent, had 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in 70 games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021-22. Dach's contract carries an average annual value of $3.625 million per season. In a corresponding move to get under the NHL's off-season salary cap, Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes told reporters star goalte

  • Bichette hits 5th HR in 4 games, Blue Jays beat Rangers 4-3

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bo Bichette went deep again for the playoff-contending Toronto Blue Jays, who then beat Texas with some small ball late. Bichette homered for the fifth time in the last four games, but the Blue Jays got the deciding run on Danny Jansen's RBI single in the ninth inning for a 4-3 win in Texas on Friday night, when top Rangers prospect Josh Jung hit a home run in his first career at-bat. Raimel Tapia drew a leadoff walk in the ninth off Jose Leclerc (0-2), then stole second

  • Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q

  • Frenchman Benoît Cosnefroy claims Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec

    QUEBEC — Frenchman Benoît Cosnefroy broke away from the pack on the last lap to win the 11th edition of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec on Friday. Cosnefroy finished the 201.6-kilometre race in a time of four hours, 46 minutes and 56 seconds. Australian Michael Matthews, the two-time defending champion, finished second, just four seconds behind. Eritrea's Biniam Girmay finished just behind the Aussie in third place. The world's best cyclists returned to Canada for the first time since 2019. Be

  • Flyers coach John Tortorella has 'major concerns' about team's locker room

    John Tortorella hasn't been impressed with the Flyers' locker-room culture so far.

  • Canada falls to Spain for 2nd loss at men's U23 wheelchair basketball worlds

    Canada fell to 0-2 with an 83-38 loss to Spain at the men's under-23 wheelchair basketball world championship on Friday in Thailand. Garrett Ostepchuk, one of two holdovers from the 2017 team that placed sixth in Toronto, paced Canada with 11 points. Ben Hagkull added eight. Head coach Darrell Nordell said both provided crucial leadership. "They played a lot of minutes, and they held themselves in control. They were doing some positive things out there, not only to help themselves but to help th

  • Kirby Dach signs 4-year contract with Canadiens

    The Montreal Canadiens announced they have signed restricted free agent Kirby Dach to a four-year, $13.45 million deal on Wednesday.