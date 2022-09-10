Jonah Norris’ 337 rushing yards power Lexington past Blythewood

Lexington High School’s big three of Jonah Norris, Taiden Mines and Kamadi Maxwell had big nights Friday as the Wildcats won their third straight game.

Norris rushed for 337 yards while Mines had the go-ahead touchdown pass to Maxwell in Lexington’s 35-14 victory over Blythewood.

It was Norris’ second 300-yard game of the season. He had 328 yards and five TDs in the 63-56 win over South Aiken on Aug. 26.

“First off, I got to give credit to my offensive line. They put in the work every day. They are a great group,” Norris said. “My coaches push me every day. I got to give credit to the Lord. He has given me these talents and I am trying to honor him.”

Norris had a big run that helped changed the momentum with the game tied in third quarter. After Blythewood turned it over downs at the Lexington 22-yard line, Norris broke off a 67-yard run to the Blythewood 11. But penalties backed Lexington up and the Wildcats faced fourth-and-24 on the Bengals’ 25.

That’s when Mines hit Maxwell in the left corner of the end zone for a touchdown to make it 21-14 with 16 seconds left in the third quarter.

Lexington added two more scores in the fourth quarter on a Norris run and a Mines TD pass to Jarod Mewborn.

Mines was 8-of-14 passing for 157 yards and two TDs. He also ran for a TD. Maxwell had four catches for 65 yards.

Dutch Fork 64, Stratford 21

Backup quarterback Jon Hunt threw for 175 yards and a TD as Dutch Fork extended its regular-season winning streak to 42 games.

Hunt played in place of injured starter Aliam Appler. The Silver Foxes also played without starting running back Jarvis Green, who missed the game with an injury.

Jacob Hamilton had five receptions for 137 yards and a score. Landon Danley, Paul Taylor, Trenton Lodge and Maurice Anderson all ran for TDs.

AC Flora 72, Brookland-Cayce 43

Quarterback Carew Bates threw for five touchdowns and ran for another in the Falcons’ victory. It is second straight game AC Flora (3-0) has scored more than 50 points.

Running back Markel Townsend led the Falcons on the ground with 193 yards and three TDs.

Naz Mays had two touchdown runs for Brookland-Cayce. Quarterback Tanner Staton ran for a score and threw for another before being ejected after two personal fouls late in the fourth quarter.

Gray Collegiate 22, Camden 7

Justin Pauling intercepted three passes and returned one for a touchdown as Gray Collegiate defeated Camden for the second straight year.

The War Eagles picked off four passes in the game. Caleb Ford and BJ Montgomery each had rushing TDs for the War Eagles.

Gilbert 56, Pelion 3

Jaden Allen-Hendrix ran for three touchdowns while Alias Graham-Woodberry and Jaylen Jay each rushed for 100 yards or more in the Indians’ win.

Gilbert (3-0) will travel to Lexington next week.

Graham-Woodberry finished with 139 yards and Jay had 100. Both running backs had two touchdowns. Allen-Hendrix finished with 58 yards on five carries.

Drake Braddock added a TD pass for Gilbert.

White Knoll 56, Westwood 20

Landon Sharpe threw for 251 yards and four touchdowns as the Timberwolves improved to 4-0 on the season.

Austin Cunningham had three of Sharpe’s touchdowns and finished with six catches for 162 yards and three scores. Hasan Lee had four catches for a TD.

Dylan O’Neal threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns in the loss. Noah Jennings had 10 catches for 169 yards and two TDs.

Cardinal Newman 48, Northwood Academy 0

Quarterback Duncan Skehan threw for 220 yards and four touchdowns in Cardinal Newman’s second straight win.

Logan Busenlehner had two TD catches and finished with 98 yards receiving. Ja-Khaydin Kinard added an 87-yard TD run and AJ Reyes ran for two scores.

River Bluff 35, South Aiken 28

Gray Herring had the go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter as River Bluff moved to 4-0 on the season. Herring scored on a 6-yard with 11:30 left.

River Bluff trailed 28-20 before Toriaun Leaphart scored on a 4-yard run with 3:17 left in the third quarter. Cooper Johns led River Bluff with 207 yards and two touchdowns, which put the Gators up 14-0 with 2:37 left in the first quarter.

Jevon Edwards had two TD runs and Terrance Smith ran for a score and threw for one for South Aiken.

Lugoff-Elgin 23, Airport 15

The Demons picked up their second straight win on the road at Airport.

Running back Sky Harter ran for 130 yards while Jake Morris threw for 128 yards and a touchdown. Keith Carter and Alex Carraway each had TD runs for the Demons.

Kyle Chavis and Jesse Hoover each had TD passes for Airport.

Chapin 38, Newberry 0

Quarterback Brady Albro had three touchdown passes as the Eagles won their third straight game.

It was Chapin’s second shutout in the last three games.

Hammond 36, Laurence Manning 7.

Quarterback Dylan Richardson threw for two touchdowns and Aidan Canzater ran for two scores in Hammond’s win.

Canzater rushed for 91 yards while Richardson was 9-of-17 for 121 yards passing.

Northside Christian 21, New Hope Leadership 0

JR Kinard, Sam Burks and Matt Diaz ran for touchdowns in the Crusaders’ victory. The Crusaders are 4-0.

Northside played without starting quarterback Jeff McCallum, who was injured during practice this week.

Heathwood Hall 30, Porter-Gaud 14

Grayson Hawn had two first-half touchdown runs in the Highlanders’ victory.

Dylan Lesane added a TD run and also caught one from Patrick Belk.

Hilton Head Christian 15, Ben Lippen 9

HHCA handed the Falcons their first loss of the season. Dylan Clark had two TD passes for Hilton Head.

Tavian Copney ran for a touchdown for Ben Lippen