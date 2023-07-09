Jonah Hill's ex Sarah Brady claims he was 'emotionally abusive': 'This is a warning to all girls'

Surf instructor Sarah Brady alleged her ex Jonah Hill was emotionally abusive to her in a series of Instagram Story posts allegedly featuring screenshots of their text exchanges.

In one exchange, the actor asks her to take down any surfing photos from Instagram with her "ass in a thong."

"This is a warning to all girls," Brady wrote in her since-expired Instagram Story. "If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan." Once she had deleted the offending posts, Hill reportedly wrote that it was a "good start" but that she didn't "seem to get" his point.

"But it's not my place to teach you. I've made my boundaries clear," the message from Hill reads. "You refuse to let go of some of them and you've made that clear and I hope it makes you happy."

In another screenshot of texts, Hill appears to take umbrage with Brady taking pictures with men and "pictures of yourself in a bathing suit" as well as posting "sexy pictures."

Jonah Hill's ex, Sarah Brady, blasts him on IG as a 'misogynist narcissist'



The actor demanded her not to post pics in a bathing suit or to go surfing with men, despite her being a surf instructor pic.twitter.com/kDnHWa8pS9 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 8, 2023

Representatives for Hill did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Brady and Hill went public with their romance in Dec. 2021, though it seemed to end the following year. Hill started dating Olivia Millar in 2022 and the pair welcomed their first child together last month.

Hill, who has been public about his struggles with mental health, has taken a step back from the public eye. He announced last August that he would not be promoting any of his upcoming films in an effort to focus on anxiety.

"I too struggle with mental health," Brady wrote in a follow-up post, "but I do not use it to control [people] like he did to me."

She added, "It's been a year of healing and growth with the help of loved ones and doctors to get back to living my life without guilt, shame, and self-judgment for things as small as surfing in a swimsuit rather than a more conservative wetsuit. And I'm sure there's still much more healing from this abuse ahead of me."

Brady concluded her posts by stating that being an "emotionally abusive partner doesn't mean they're a terrible person" and that it often stems from someone's own personal trauma.

"At the same time," she said, "it doesn't mean it's OK".

