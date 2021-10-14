Jonah Hill Urges Fans To Stop Talking About His Body: 'It's Not Helpful'

Jonah Hill is asking fans to focus on his body of work rather than his physicality.

The “Superbad” and “Wolf of Wall Street” actor posted a curt note to his Instagram page Wednesday explaining that comments on his appearance are “not helpful,” regardless of their intent.

“I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body,” he wrote. “Good or bad I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good. Much respect.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the post had received more than 500,000 likes. And many of Hill’s famous friends, including Aidy Bryant and Olivia Munn, chimed in with supportive comments.

“Protect this man at all costs,” chef Joshua Weissman wrote. “Anyone who has anything to say can eat an unseasoned overcooked steak.”

Singer SZA added, “Absolutely love you. Thank you!!”

Hill has made multiple efforts to promote body acceptance over the last few months. In February, he posted a screenshot of a Daily Mail article that showed him peeling off a wetsuit after a day of surfing in Malibu, California.

“I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid-30s even in front of family and friends,” the actor wrote on Instagram at the time. “Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers. So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope.”

And in August, he unveiled a new tattoo that was inspired by athletic brand Body Glove’s logo and featured the words “Body Love” on his shoulder.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...