Jonah Hill says he will stop promoting his films due to anxiety attacks

Tom Murray
·2 min read

Jonah Hill will not promote his upcoming documentary, Stutz, the actor announced on Wednesday (17 August).

Stutz, the title of which is derived from his therapist, follows Hill on a journey to better his mental health and understand his anxiety attacks that have been compounded by media appearances.

Hill said he’s therefore made the decision to acquit himself from promoting the film in person as it debuts at the autumn film festival circuit.

His full statement, sent to Deadline, reads:

“I have finished directing my second film, a documentary about me and my therapist which explores mental health in general called Stutz. The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I’ve learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film.

“Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events.

“I am so grateful that the film will make its world premiere at a prestigious film festival this fall, and I can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world in the hope that it will help those struggling. However, you won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself. If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film.

“I usually cringe at letters or statements like this but I understand that I am of the privileged few who can afford to take time off. I won’t lose my job while working on my anxiety. With this letter and with Stutz, I’m hoping to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff. So they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly.

“I hope the work will speak for itself and I’m grateful to my collaborators, my business partners and to all reading this for your understanding and support.

– Jonah Hill.”

