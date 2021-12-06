Jonah Hill and Girlfriend Sarah Brady Match in Light Blue Gucci Suits at Don't Look Up Premiere

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady

Jonah Hill and girlfriend Sarah Brady's style is in sync.

The actor, 37, and surf instructor, 25, attended the premiere of Netflix's Don't Look Up in New York City Sunday wearing the same, chic Gucci suit.

The duo matched from head to toe in identical light blue suits with gold buttons and turquoise loafers. Both opted to go sans shirts, and Hill topped off the look with a blue crystal necklace. Brady accessorized with simple jewelry, including layered necklaces, as well as three unique broaches – which the actor also included in his look.

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady

This is not the first time the two — who publicly confirmed their relationship on social media in September — have been spotted wearing matching outfits. In August, Hill and Brady wore the same terry cloth ensembles, which she documented on Instagram.

"Matching sets with my jojo 💚" Brady wrote in the caption, sharing her sweet nickname for Hill.

According to her website, Brady graduated from the University of California San Diego with a B.A. in the anthropology of climate change and human solutions in 2021. In addition to being a surfer, she describes herself as a photographer and activist.

Hill's romance with Brady comes nearly a year after PEOPLE confirmed his split from fiancée Gianna Santos in October 2020. At the time, a source said the breakup, which followed a roughly year-long engagement, was amicable.

In Don't Look Up, Hill plays the son of and chief of staff to Meryl Streep's U.S. president. The star-studded cast also includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, and Timothée Chalamet. The new movie is directed by The Big Short's Adam McKay.

Lawrence and DiCaprio play scientists trying to alert the world about a dangerous comet coming toward planet Earth, but Streep's president doesn't take their warning seriously.

Don't Look Up debuts in select theaters on Dec. 10 and becomes available to stream on Netflix on Dec. 24.