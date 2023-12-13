Jon Venables denied parole over concerns for safety of the public

Jon Venables, 10 years of age, poses for a mugshot for British authorities February 20, 1993 - Getty Images

Jon Venables, one of Jamie Bulger’s killers, has lost a Parole Board hearing to be freed from jail.

Venables and Robert Thompson abducted, tortured and murdered the two-year-old in 1993.

The Parole Board said on Wednesday: “After considering the circumstances of his offending, the progress made while in custody and on licence, and the evidence presented in the dossier, the panel was not satisfied that release at this point would be safe for the protection of the public.

“It noted the risks as set out above, doubted Mr Venables’ ability to be open and honest with professionals, and concluded that there remained a need for him to address outstanding levels of risk, and to develop his relationship with his probation officer.”

The decision comes after a series of delays and following a hearing held behind closed doors last month where Venables asked to be released.

The 41-year-old was jailed alongside Thompson after the pair of 10-year-olds snatched James from a shopping centre in Bootle, Merseyside, in February 1993.

Venables has previously been released from prison on two occasions but was sent back both times after being found in possession of indecent images of children.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said: “James Bulger’s barbaric murder was a crime that shocked the nation and I welcome the Parole Board’s decision to keep his killer behind bars.

“Public protection is our number one priority which is why I opposed Jon Venables’ release and this Government is reforming the parole system to introduce a stronger ministerial check on the release of the most dangerous offenders.”

There is a long-standing legal order in place to protect the identities of Venables and Thompson because of their young age when they committed the murder.

This meant that the Parole Board chairwoman Caroline Corby chose not to hold his parole hearing in public, and that James’s family were not able to attend.

Venables refused to give evidence during the latest hearing because permission had been granted for a lawyer representing his victim’s relatives to listen to the proceedings.

He was “not comfortable discussing some aspects of the case with the family representative listening” and instead asked the panel to consider his review based solely on written evidence, according to parole papers.

Venables will be eligible for another parole review in around two-years’ time.

