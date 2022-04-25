Jon Stewart says 'comedy survives in every moment' as he cites 'the Slap,' receives Mark Twain Prize

Melissa Ruggieri, USA TODAY
·5 min read

WASHINGTON - Jon Stewart paced the stage as if it were 1987 and he was back in the late-night slot at the Comedy Cellar in New York’s West Village.

“There’s a lot of talk about what’s going to happen to comedy – you know, ‘the Slap’ – and will comedy survive in this new moment? Comedy survives in every moment,” Stewart said, referencing the recent Chris Rock/Will Smith brouhaha. He gestured at the bronze bust of Mark Twain set on a podium beside him. “This man’s decapitated visage is a reminder that what we have is fragile and precious.”

Mark Twain Prize recipient Jon Stewart is joined by his wife, Tracey Stewart, right, and son, Nate Stewart, left, after being introduced at the start of the 23rd annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Washington DC.
Mark Twain Prize recipient Jon Stewart is joined by his wife, Tracey Stewart, right, and son, Nate Stewart, left, after being introduced at the start of the 23rd annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Washington DC.

Stewart, 59, was standing center stage at the Kennedy Center concert hall, where he became the 23rd recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, a prestigious honor that began with Richard Pryor in 1998. The show will air at 9 p.m. (ET) on June 21 on PBS and pbs.org.

Photos: Jimmy Kimmel, Dave Chappelle and other comics fete Jon Stewart

Sunday night’s gathering of comedy luminaries including Jimmy Kimmel, Dave Chappelle, Pete Davidson and many from the crew of Stewart’s groundbreaking “The Daily Show” – Steve Carell, Samantha Bee, Olivia Munn, Ed Helms and, via video, John Oliver and a COVID-sidelined Stephen Colbert – signaled the return of the event, suspended since 2019 because of the pandemic.

Stewart’s passion for music also received a notable spotlight with Gary Clark Jr. and his four-piece band serving as the house band. But the loudest cheers were reserved for “Bruuuuuuuuce” as Stewart’s brother in New Jersey-dom, Bruce Springsteen, sauntered out to storm through a potent “Come Together” with Clark and later returned for an affecting acoustic read of “Born to Run.”

Bruce Springsteen (left) and Gary Clark Jr. trade licks on &quot;Come Together&quot; at the 23rd annual Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor honoring Jon Stewart on April 24, 2022.
Bruce Springsteen (left) and Gary Clark Jr. trade licks on "Come Together" at the 23rd annual Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor honoring Jon Stewart on April 24, 2022.

A few well-known faces sat quietly with their significant others in the performers' box, including Kim Kardashian with boyfriend Davidson and comedian John Mulaney with partner Munn.

But for more than two hours, Stewart’s nearly 30-year-career and expressive eyebrows were celebrated, from his boyish antics on MTV’s “The Jon Stewart Show” to the politics-skewering intellectualism and silly sight gags of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” to his current stance as a grizzled elder statesman focused on change in Apple TV+’s “The Problem with Jon Stewart.

At times, the jokes bordered on a gentle roast. Stewart, said Munn, left “The Daily Show,” “to pursue his dream of dressing like a maintenance worker for the rest of his life.” Colbert, beamed in live from his home library, joked that “Years before anyone had heard of COVID, Jon wore nothing but stained sweatpants and avoided human contact.”

Dave Chappelle arrives for the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on April 24, 2022.
Dave Chappelle arrives for the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on April 24, 2022.

Even some compliments were couched in thorns.

“The most controversial thing he’s done is be friends with me,” Davidson said. “Friendship isn’t something he half(does) … like acting. Or gives up on … like directing.”

But amid the velvet-coated barbs resided genuine appreciation for Stewart’s kindness as well as his outreach to military veterans and 9/11 first responders. Air Force Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro and John Feal, who has worked with Stewart as an advocate for 9/11 first responders, were the surprise presenters of the Twain Prize, moving Stewart to tears as he tightly hugged the two men.

Jon Stewart accepts his Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center on April 24, 2022.
Jon Stewart accepts his Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center on April 24, 2022.

And Chappelle, the most recent recipient of the award in 2019, teased Stewart in his unscripted remarks that the shindig was “like getting a preview to your funeral,” before lauding his longtime friend for his reliability and humanity.

“It’s a miracle to watch you work,” Chappelle said, as he turned and faced Stewart off to the side of the stage. “You are a cure to what ails our culture.”

Here are a few other highlights from the ceremony.

Save Our Shows: Vote to try to keep your favorite TV series alive

Jimmy Kimmel and his wife writer Molly McNearney arrive for the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on April 24, 2022.
Jimmy Kimmel and his wife writer Molly McNearney arrive for the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on April 24, 2022.

Jimmy Kimmel tweaks Bill Cosby

In the history of the Mark Twain Prize, only one award has been revoked. In 2018, the Kennedy Center rescinded Bill Cosby’s 2009 Twain statue, as well as his 1998 Kennedy Center Honors after Cosby was found guilty of indecent aggravated assault.

Kimmel said to Stewart, “They didn’t make you a new trophy. We’re just giving you Bill Cosby’s old one.”

The late-night host also reminisced about meeting Stewart in 1995, “when Jon would wear a leather jacket. He looked like a more Jewish Fonzie (or) Sylvester Shalom.”

Steve Carell remembers the pain

A deadpan Carell started his homage by stating, “A humorist is a comedian who has been dead for over 100 years. We’re making an exception for Jon.”

The onetime “Daily Show” correspondent recalled some of the ridiculous stunts Stewart engineered for the TV show, including sending Carell to a potentially deadly snake farm, making him eat Crisco on camera and ingesting six Long Island Iced Teas to study the effects of drinking on cognitive abilities.

But Carell ended with a sweet sentiment: “Jon strives to make sense of the insane and find joy in the darkness.”

US-Canadian comedian Samantha Bee arrives on the red carpet for the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on April 24, 2022.
US-Canadian comedian Samantha Bee arrives on the red carpet for the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on April 24, 2022.

Samantha Bee shares her gratitude

As the first woman hired on “The Daily Show” in 2003 – not coincidentally, she said, the first year the team won an Emmy Award for best comedy show – Bee is still appreciative to her former boss, whom she called, “the godfather of righteous outrage.”

If Stewart hadn’t hired her, Bee said, “I’d be one of those Disney princesses who goes to children’s birthday parties and teaches them the hard truth about aging.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jon Stewart receives 2022 Mark Twain Prize with Chappelle, Kimmel

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Tsuut'ina makes international headlines linked to possible Jake Paul fight

    The Tsuut'ina Nation just west of Calgary is at the centre of a major sports story involving a YouTube star, boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC legend Michael Bisping. The First Nation made headlines in the sports pages of UK tabloids and around the world this week as Paul and Bisping escalated a long-running war of words on social media, teasing a possible fight between the pair that could happen in Alberta. Bisping, 43, is one of the latest retired MMA stars on 25-year-old Paul's hit list, which

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said the call came in at 10:36 a.m. for a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said OFS spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. DeFazio said much of the credit goes to Ottawa

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins added another memorable chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday night. The Habs celebrated the life of legend Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. Down 4-1, Montreal (20-49-11) rallied with two goals in the third period but the Bruins escaped the emotional Bell Centre with a 5-3 win. “The rivalry, it's still there from the years so every time we play Montreal, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassid

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • How Scottie Barnes could swing series vs. 76ers

    Scottie Barnes nearly recorded a triple-double against the 76ers in Game 1 in his first ever NBA playoff game and while he's listed as doubtful, Raptors coach Nick Nurse has indicated he would like the rookie to play if he's healthy enough to go. Amit Mann analyzes his performance in the series opener and why the rookie is irreplaceable against the 76ers.

  • Canada's Gallant, Peterman off to winning start at mixed doubles curling worlds

    Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant emerged victorious in their opening match at the 2022 mixed doubles world championships, besting Germany 9-3 on Saturday in Geneva, Switzerland. Peterman, of Winnipeg, and Gallant, of St. John's, got going early with a 5-0 lead through the first three ends. After the first two ends where the Canadians managed to gain control early with solid accuracy, a missed shot from the Germans (0-1) in the third end swung the momentum further in Canada's favour. "