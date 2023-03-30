Jon Stewart Reveals What The GOP Is Making 'Impossible' For America's Present

Jon Stewart rocked GOP lawmakers for their fear of a “dystopian authoritarian future” and their takes on gun control in a resurfaced clip that has gone viral (You can watch Stewart’s remarks below).

The clip derives from an episode of “The Problem with Jon Stewart” where the host went after Oklahoma state Sen. Nathan Damn (R) for his support of loosening gun control measures.

The clip made rounds on social media after a shooting at Nashville’s Covenant School left six people – including three children – dead on Monday.

Stewart, elsewhere in the episode from early March, argued that loosening gun control legislation has led to an increase in law enforcement dying in the line of duty and an increase in police shooting civilians in “permitless carry” states.

“The right wants strict rules for everything from what teachers can teach to who can read to children to what color mermaids are,” said Stewart in the clip.

“For God’s sake, they want a registry of who’s having their periods, for, I assume the maintenance of a well-regulated menstruation. But when it comes to just fucking filling out paperwork to get a gun, too far.”

Stewart, after raising his voice in his passionate remarks, later addressed how conservative efforts are leaving an impact in the country.

“Inconvenience is not the same as infringement,” Stewart said.

“Your fear of some dystopian, authoritarian future is making it impossible for the rest of us to make life better in our dystopian present.”

