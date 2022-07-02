Jon Stewart Bashes Supreme Court As The 'Fox News Of Justice'

Mary Papenfuss
·1 min read
Jon Stewart Bashes Supreme Court As The 'Fox News Of Justice'

Former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart blasted the conservative-majority Supreme Court, which just released a string of shocking rulings, as the “Fox News of justice.”

He zeroed in the court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, yanking away a half century of constitutional protection for a woman’s right to abortion. Stewart criticized it as an “ideological” decision rather than one based on constitutional reasoning.

The ruling was not grounded “in any kind of reasoned debate or philosophical” perspective, he complained, now making the Supreme Court the “Fox News of justice, in my mind,” Stewart said Friday on his podcast “The Problem With Jon Stewart.”

“It is a cynical pursuit in the same way that Fox News would come out with ‘We’re fair and balanced’ under the patina of what would be a high-status pursuit to the betterment of society: journalism.” The court is now a “cynical political arm,” Stewart declared.

He also complained that in a confirmation process that involves hours of televised hearings, Supreme Court nominees (Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh) indicated under oath that they considered Roe v. Wade to be “settled law” that should not be substantially changed.

In the “ridiculous Kabuki theater now of justice confirmation ... they can just go out there and just fucking lie,” said Stewart. The justices, above anyone else, should understand what perjury means, he added.

“There is no consistency,” he said of the recent rulings that now allow states to impose abortion bans but took away a section of New York’s gun restrictions.

“States can’t regulate guns, but they can regulate [the] uterus,” Stewart said.

Check out his full podcast here.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • SC GOP stops Upstate Republicans from throwing out local primary election result

    The Greenville County Republican Party had voted not to recognize a primary election result where an incumbent county councilman narrowly lost.

  • Kagan Delivers Dissent On 'Frightening' Supreme Court Climate Change Decision

    “The Court appoints itself—instead of Congress or the expert agency—the decisionmaker on climate policy," Justice Elena Kagan wrote.

  • Trump's vulnerabilities for 2024 mount after new testimony

    Stunning new revelations about former President Trump's fight to overturn the 2020 election have exposed growing political vulnerabilities just as he eyes another presidential bid.

  • Biden warns Republicans will seek a nationwide abortion ban, arrest women who cross state lines

    Joe Biden offers dire warning in virtual meeting with Democratic governors who have committed to protecting abortion rights.

  • George Clooney Speaks in Vienna, Plus Sterling K. Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Andrew Garfield and More

    From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

  • Trump claims Cassidy Hutchinson applied to work for him after Jan 6 in latest attack on bombshell star witness

    ‘If I was so evil, why did she fight so hard to stay a part of the MAGA team?’ he said on Truth Social this week.

  • Animals Enjoy Patriotic Treats Ahead of July 4th at Chicago's Brookfield Zoo

    Animals at Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo received an array of patriotic treats to kick off Independence Day festivities.In a press release, the zoo said animal care specialists created “red, white, and blue enrichment treats for several of the animals.”The bottlenose dolphins received a floating flag made of sugar-free gelatin, while some of the zoo’s California sea lions and grey seals enjoyed “Happy 4th of July” cakes made of ice and sugar-free gelatin.Even the zoo’s two 27-year-old brown bears took part in the festivities with red, white, and blue ice blocks filled with carrots, sweet potatoes, bones, apples, and blueberries.The zoo will be hosting patriotic-themed performances throughout the weekend, it said. Credit: Lynette Kleisner/CZS-Brookfield Zoo via Storyful

  • Trump allies paid legal fees for multiple Jan. 6 witnesses, including Cassidy Hutchinson, sparking witness-influencing concerns, report says

    The reported arrangements suggest Trump may be seeking to influence witnesses by paying their legal fees.

  • ‘Kimmel’ Host Chelsea Handler Names & Shames ‘Biggest MAGA Moron Ever Elected’

    The comic/actor tore into one lawmaker over a basic U.S. civics fail.

  • Top election officials in Arizona county leave amid threats

    The elected county recorder and the elections director in Arizona's Yavapai County are resigning after more than a year and a half of threats and heated criticism from backers of former President Donald Trump who accept his lie that he lost the 2020 election because of fraud. County Recorder Leslie Hoffman said Friday that she is fed up with the “nastiness” and has accepted a job outside the county. “A lot of it is the nastiness that we have dealt with,” Hoffman said.

  • I've been a chef for years. Here are my 8 tips for making perfect, juicy burgers.

    As a line cook, I've learned that pressing your thumb into the patty, waiting to add salt, and monitoring the temperature on the grill is essential.

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe helps Columbus Crew past Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe showed off his skill and sense of occasion Wednesday. The 19-year-old forward from nearby Brampton, Ont., who spent seven years with the Toronto FC academy, had two assists in his first MLS start to help the Columbus Crew defeat Toronto 2-1. "It felt amazing," said Russell-Rowe. "Getting two assists, the win on the road. Just playing at BMO Field. All of that together makes it a very special night for me." The Canadian youth international, who found

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

    Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

  • What Sadio Mané’s departure means for the Reds

    The Senegalese football star is joining the German Club, but what’s his new contract and how is Liverpool going to replace him?

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir