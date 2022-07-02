Jon Stewart Bashes Supreme Court As The 'Fox News Of Justice'

Former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart blasted the conservative-majority Supreme Court, which just released a string of shocking rulings, as the “Fox News of justice.”

He zeroed in the court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, yanking away a half century of constitutional protection for a woman’s right to abortion. Stewart criticized it as an “ideological” decision rather than one based on constitutional reasoning.

The ruling was not grounded “in any kind of reasoned debate or philosophical” perspective, he complained, now making the Supreme Court the “Fox News of justice, in my mind,” Stewart said Friday on his podcast “The Problem With Jon Stewart.”

“It is a cynical pursuit in the same way that Fox News would come out with ‘We’re fair and balanced’ under the patina of what would be a high-status pursuit to the betterment of society: journalism.” The court is now a “cynical political arm,” Stewart declared.

He also complained that in a confirmation process that involves hours of televised hearings, Supreme Court nominees (Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh) indicated under oath that they considered Roe v. Wade to be “settled law” that should not be substantially changed.

In the “ridiculous Kabuki theater now of justice confirmation ... they can just go out there and just fucking lie,” said Stewart. The justices, above anyone else, should understand what perjury means, he added.

“There is no consistency,” he said of the recent rulings that now allow states to impose abortion bans but took away a section of New York’s gun restrictions.

“States can’t regulate guns, but they can regulate [the] uterus,” Stewart said.

Check out his full podcast here.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...