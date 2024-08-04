Jon Rahm's back-nine collapse 'a lot more painful than I would like it to be' at 2024 Olympics

Jon Rahm of Team Spain reacts on the 18th green during Day Four of the Men's Individual Stroke Play on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on August 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Ten shots.

That was the difference between Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler's back-nine scores Sunday in the final round of the 2024 Olympic men's golf competition. Scheffler, the world No. 1, shot 29 and won gold after a final-round 62. Rahm, who led by four shots with eight holes to play, shot 39 on the back and finished four behind Scheffler and off the podium.

"I don't remember the last time I played a tournament and I felt this -- I don't know what the word is because, you know, I not only feel like I let myself down but to just not get it done for the whole country of Spain, it's a lot more painful than I would like it to be," Rahm said.

Rahm, who last week won for the first time in more than a year at LIV Golf UK, birdied the par-4 10th hole after a brilliant approach to move to 6 under for the round and four clear of the field with eight to play. That's when it all went downhill, as he said, four holes that changed the outcome of the tournament.

He three-putted the par-3 11th for a bogey. Then on the 12th, a wayward tee shot led to another bogey. The dagger, however, was the par-5 14th, the easiest hole of the week. A drive into the left rough forced a layup, but the third shot went left and short of the green. He left the chip short, and after finally getting on the green with his fifth shot, he two putted for a double, the worst score on the 14th all week.

"The main mistake is the third shot on 14," Rahm said. "Once I missed the fairway, which can't happen because it's a tough tee shot to hit, you know, put a lay up, it was a good lay up, I can't do what I did on the third shot. Can't go left; 8-iron, 162 metres, I believe. Trying to take long out of play and knowing that short right is fine. Yeah, can't go left of that green, right, and ended up in a terrible lie. Ended up paying the price for compounding mistakes on that hole."

Jon Rahm during the final round of the men's golf competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Le Golf National. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

The collapse is strange from Rahm, who after withdrawing from the U.S. Open because of a foot injury has been on a roll. His worst finish all year on LIV Golf is T-10, and he's second in the season-long standings. He had a strong showing at the Open Championship two weeks ago, and last week, he won again.

When Rahm was up by four shots with eight to play, it seemed as if the tournament was over. He was the only player all week to reach 20 under, but he finished at 15 under while Scheffler was at 19. On the closing par-4 18th, he had a birdie putt to tie Matsuyama and force a playoff for bronze, but he three-putted for a bogey and dropped to a tie for fifth.

"I've gotten the question, where this tournament would rank in my opinion or what I would think it would feel like to win, and I think by losing today, I'm getting a much deeper appreciation of what this tournament means to me than if I had won any medal, right," Rahm said. "I'm getting a taste of how much it really mattered. I've been very honored to represent Spain in many, many different events, and to not get this one done stings quite a bit."

How does Rahm feel about going home empty handed and without making any money?

"Two of the most meaningful weeks in my career is two events where we make no money," he said. "And I've said that a million times, and I'll say it again because the Ryder Cup and this one are up there.

"(This is) different to the Ryder Cup. It's different. It's not a major either. But I feel like it's almost the ultimate prize representing your country. And yeah, I mean, that's what makes it so special."

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Jon Rahm's back-nine collapse 'a lot more painful than I would like it to be' at 2024 Olympics