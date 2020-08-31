Golfer Jon Rahm Sinks 'Miracle' Putt To Defeat World No. 1 Dustin Johnson

Like the old rental car commercial says, No. 2 tries harder.
At least Jon Rahm, the second-ranked golfer in the world, did during the BMW Championship on Sunday in Olympia Fields, Illinois.
Rahm had just begun the playoff after top-ranked Dustin Johnson forced sudden death with a slithering 43-foot putt on the final regulation hole.
But Rahm went one better, sinking a 66-foot putt to win on the first extra hole.
You have to see this:
Jon Rahm wins with a 66-foot putt in the first playoff hole.— BetRivers (@BetRivers) August 30, 2020
My goodness. #BMWChampionship pic.twitter.com/J6dCRoLxYc
Rahm, who was penalized a stroke in the third round, could have let down after Johnson’s long tap wormed its way into the cup.
Needed a birdie...GOT THE BIRDIE!— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 30, 2020
We've got a playoff between DJ and Jon Rahm coming up at the @BMWChamps🤯 pic.twitter.com/Ji3VVowGmA
But he didn’t. Watch Rahm’s “miracle putt,” as USA Today’s For the Win called it, one more time.
Jon Rahm wins with a 66-foot putt in the first playoff hole.— BetRivers (@BetRivers) August 30, 2020
My goodness. #BMWChampionship pic.twitter.com/J6dCRoLxYc
CBS Sports wrote that the shot was “insane.” Rahm, a former No. 1, pocketed $1.7 million for first prize in the second event of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs.
“I think we all want the flashy finish — maybe not the stress that comes with it,” Rahm told ESPN.
Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.