Jon Rahm proves his place as No. 1 in the world, again, with win at Genesis Invitational

Jon Rahm has now won five times in his last nine international starts. (AP/Ryan Kang)

LOS ANGELES — Max Homa knew he’d have to be perfect to catch who he called “the hottest golfer on the planet.”

While he had a solid final round, it wasn’t good enough to overtake Jon Rahm — who more than lived up to that description.

Rahm, after starting the day with a three-shot lead, held on to win the Genesis Invitational on Sunday afternoon at Riviera Country Club. The win came amid a wild stretch of dominance for the Spaniard, who now has 10 career PGA Tour wins to his name and retook the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Rahm left the door open for Homa, and even a few others, plenty of times on Sunday. He bogeyed the third after missing a putt, and had to scramble to save bogey after missing his drive into the trees and then hitting out into the bunker at the 10th. Homa birdied each of those holes, which wiped Rahm’s lead off the board.

His earlier mistakes, however, didn’t stick. Rahm sank a deep birdie from almost 46 feet off the fringe to retake the lead at the par-3 14th, and then almost hit a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th. Suddenly, he was back up by two with two holes to go.

Rahm then closed his day with a par of pars to take the two-shot win at 17-under. Homa shot a 3-under 68 and finished at 15-under on the week. He jumped to No. 8 in the OWGR with his finish, marking the first time in his career he's been inside the top-10.

Rahm now has three wins already this season after he won the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. He’s the fastest golfer to get to three Tour wins in a calendar year since Johnny Miller did so in 1975. He’s won in five of his last nine international starts, too, dating back to the Acciona Open de Espana and the DP World Tour Championship late last year. Two of those wins came in the first three of the Tour’s new designated events, too.

Rahm also retook the No. 1 ranking for the first time in nearly a year, and he now has seven top-10 finishes in as many appearances on Tour this season.

Sure, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are also playing top-level golf right now. Neither of them, however, are as consistent as Rahm is. Scheffler finished T12 at the Genesis Invitational, though he was nine-shots back of Rahm, and McIlroy ended his week at 4-under.

Rahm's dominance won't last forever. How could it? But for now, he's taking full advantage.

