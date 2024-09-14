Jon Rahm moves closer to LIV points title with a 64 to take the lead in Chicago

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Jon Rahm moved closer to two big paydays with a 6-under 64 on Saturday, giving the Spaniard a one-shot lead in LIV Golf Chicago as he moves closer to winning the season points title.

Rahm tapped in for birdie on his final hole, the par-5 third at Bolingbrook Golf Course, to lead Sergio Garcia (65) by one shot.

Rahm and Joaquin Niemann of Chile are the only players who can win the points title and the $18 million bonus. Niemann birdied his last two holes to salvage a 68 and was three shots behind Rahm going into the third and final round.

“The goal is to win. If I do that, the rest takes care of itself,” Rahm said.

He was at 7-under 133.

Brooks Koepka, who opened with a 62 to build a four-shot lead after 18 holes, had six bogeys and had to make a 20-foot birdie putt on the last hole for a 73. He still was two shots behind.

This is the final LIV event that offers a $4 million prize for the individual winner. The third season of the Saudi-funded league wraps up with the team championship next week.

