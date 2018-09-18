Jon Rahm: Low Scores Start With Maxing Out Your Drives

There might be some par 4s where it makes sense to tee off with a 3-wood or an iron, but it's rare to see me using anything but driver. I'm more comfortable with it. When it comes to scoring, I'd rather hit it as far down the fairway as I can and have a wedge in my hands for the next shot—even from the rough—versus a middle iron from the fairway. My strategy seems to work. I'm second on the PGA Tour in birdie average (4.5 per round) and third in strokes gained/off the tee. My goal with the driver is pretty simple.

I want to load up in the backswing and then use the ground in the downswing to generate as much power as possible. It's a short-and-fast swing, with my legs and torso doing most of the work, so there's not a lot that can go wrong. If you're like me and would rather hit driver every chance you get—I bet you do!—here are some tips to help simplify your swing and make it your most effective scoring club. —With Ron Kaspriske

GET YOUR HANDS OUT OF THE SWING

This backswing position you see (below) is a checkpoint for me. I want to make sure I haven't whipped the clubhead inside the target line with my hands. Taking the club back like that is a real power-and-accuracy killer, and if I think about what my hands are doing, I assure you my driving won't be good. Instead, I want my torso, arms and club moving back together. You'll know you made a good backswing if you feel it in your right hip. That's the main thing for me. I want to load into that hip. If I don't, it feels more like a stack-and-tilt swing where your weight stays on the left foot. You can't hit it far from that position. Instead, I want to feel my weight on the inside of my right foot and thigh. When it gets there, I'm ready to swing down.



PUSH DOWN AND TURN HARD

To start the downswing, I want to push into the ground with my legs, which lets me turn hard and left with my hips and then the upper body. When I do this, it feels like the club is just being pulled into a great impact position. Again, I'm not trying to hit the ball with my hands. One thing to remember: You've got to keep turning—even after impact (below). I feel like I'm powering the club through the ball with my body rotation. In other words, don't stop until you can't turn anymore. For me, this produces a fade that feels really solid coming off the clubface. I guess you could say I just think aim left and swing hard left. Do that, and the ball gets out there a good way. Then just grab your wedge and go make birdie.



