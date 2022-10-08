Jon Rahm: Don't ban the LIV rebels from the Ryder Cup - Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Jon Rahm believes that the Ryder Cup should feature the best players of America and Europe and that next year’s match in Rome should not be made weaker by the LIV Golf rebels being excluded.

Rahm turned down a huge offer to join the Saudi-funded circuit earlier this year, saying “$400million would not change his life” and that "I've always been interested in history and legacy”. However, that does not mean the world No 6 thinks the players who did jump ship should be exiled, particularly when it comes to the biennial dust-up.

“The Ryder Cup is not the PGA Tour and European Tour against LIV - it's Europe versus the US, period.” Rahm said. “The best of each against the other, and for me the Ryder Cup is above all. I wish they could play but it doesn't look good.”

While the indefinite bans issued by the PGA Tour render the US LIV players ineligible for the next September’s showdown in Rome, a UK hearing in February will effectively decide if the DP World Tour can deliver its own sanctions and until then the likes of Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sam Horsfield remain in the Ryder Cup qualification standings.

Yet as first reported by Telegraph Sport last week, Sergio Garcia, the Ryder Cup’s all-time leading points-scorer, has, at it stands, ruled himself out of the picture regardless of the result of the court case. Having failed to submit his entry for this month’s Mallorca Open by Friday’s deadline, Garcia cannot now fulfill the minimum appearance requirements to retain his membership.

Rahm won three out of three points when partnered with his countryman in Wisconsin last year and is still hopeful that the 42-year-old could have a change of heart. There are still promoters' invites to be secured, although it must be considered doubtful that Garcia would be deemed worthy after all the ill-feeling.

“It is a complicated situation for Sergio,” Rahm said. “I understand that he decides not to play, because the last time he played a tournament on the European circuit he was not received very well, although I imagine it would be different in Mallorca. In any case, there are still days left and you can still sign up.”

Garcia’s last event on the DP World Tour was at Wentworth four weeks ago when he withdrew after a first-round 76 without giving an explanation, before being pictured on the sideline of an American football game in Texas 48 hours later.

Garcia is playing in this week’s £22million LIV event in Bangkok, where another Spaniard, 22-year-old Eugenio Chacarra has taken a five-shot lead going into the final round following a 63 for a 16-under total. England’s Richard Bland is in a tie for second on 11-under after a second-round 68 in the 54-holer.