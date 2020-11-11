Jon Pardi Epitomizes Retro Cowboy Style

From his music to his style, Jon Pardi is the epitome of a modern cowboy.

Since releasing his first single in 2012, the 35-year-old Dixon, Calif., singer/songwriter has become a mainstay on country radio, gaining more recognition and accolades each year. Unlike many other male artists who lean more toward trucker hats and graphic T-shirts, Pardi nearly always wears a traditional cowboy hat, plaid shirt and jeans, boots and — on red carpets — elaborately embroidered suits and sport coats that would have made Hank Williams proud.

This throwback style also shows in his music, where fiddles, steel guitars and even the occasional banjo set the tone. Although rooted in traditionalism, Pardi manages to infuse his music with enough contemporary elements to comfortably straddle both classic and modern.

And that’s gotten him noticed.

This year alone, Pardi became the first artist to have two number-one singles on country radio and he also released his critically acclaimed third full-length album, “Heartache Medication,” which spawned the number-one single of that name and a platinum selling certification. The album is also nominated by the Country Music Association for Album of the Year, pitting Pardi against the likes of Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion and Ashley McBryde.

The album, which he coproduced, was so popular that Pardi recently released a deluxe version with three new songs, including a Western version of his latest single “Ain’t Always the Cowboy.”

“I’m always working on another album, so those were songs we were thinking about for album four, and we just kind of squeezed them in for ‘Heartache Medication,’” Pardi says in a Zoom interview from his Nashville home. “It’s always fun to record and write songs and have something come out.”

This isn’t the first time he’s put out new music in between album drops. Between his first and second albums, he released the “B Sides,” featuring six previously unreleased songs, and in August, he released “Rancho Fiesta Sessions,” an album of cover tunes from some of Pardi’s favorite artists including George Strait, Merle Haggard and Keith Whitley. He also took a crack at some unexpected pieces, including Prince’s “Nothing Compares to You” and Tom Petty’s “The Waiting.”

“With streaming and having music at your fingertips still new — well, it’s not that new, but nobody’s waiting at Tower Records anymore — everything is a lot faster now and attention spans are not as long as they used to be. The whole ‘Rancho Fiesta’ project came from us just playing some of our favorite covers. It was recorded live at my house, old school, with multiple takes. We just picked the best one and mixed it,” he says.

“Rancho Fiesta” might never had been made had it not been for the pandemic, which brought Pardi’s plans to tour for “Heartache Medication” to a halt. Although he was disappointed, he’s made the best of it. Not only has he continued to connect with fans through his music, he’s also become a television star.

Following a successful episode on Country Music Television’s “Off the Road” series, the cable network offered Pardi his own show, appropriately named “Pardi Time.” The eight-episode digital variety series is shot, directed and hosted by the singer, and kicked off in mid-October. It features segments including Pardi Snacks, where he shows his prowess in the kitchen; Til Death Do Us Pardi, where he fills fans in on his impending nuptials to his fiancée Summer Duncan, and Pardi Tunes.

Pardi clearly has his tongue firmly in his cheek during most of the segments, drawing fans along for the ride. “I like being funny, messing around, making people laugh. I think laughter is such a healing thing right now, along with music. So if you can incorporate the two, it’s a win-win for an artist,” he says.

There’s also Gentleman Jon, a character Pardi created who drinks whiskey neat, “like my socks,” and wears a fully tailored suit, vest, dress shoes, a turtleneck, a gold chain and glasses “that may not have lens in them.” Jon provides advice on “beer drinking, relationships, what to do, what not to do.”

Pardi said he wanted Gentleman Jon to “look intelligent and smart and classy.” He got the idea from Matthew McConaughey’s character in the 2019 film “The Gentlemen.” “He’s very dapper and I wanted Gentleman Jon to look like he was in a Guy Ritchey film,” Pardi says.

Story continues