Jon Jones, Tyron Woodley cash $500,000 paychecks to lead UFC 235 salaries

UFC light heavyweight champion and former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley cashed in the biggest paydays for UFC 235 this past Saturday night in Las Vegas.

On Monday, the Nevada State Athletic Commission released the official salaries for the fighters involved on the card that took place in Las Vegas.

Both Jones and Woodley made $500,000 each in a flat fee paid to the fighters with no win bonus attached to either amount.

Jones was successful in his bid to retain his title as he defeated Anthony Smith in the main event but Woodley fell to Kamaru Usman in the co-main event, which cost him the welterweight championship.

For his part, Usman walked away with the UFC title and a $350,000 payday. Smith also earned $350,000 for his fight against Jones.

Ben Askren, who made his Octagon debut this past weekend, also took home a $350,000 payday for his somewhat controversial submission finish over former champion Robbie Lawler on the UFC 235 main card.

Here are the full salaries including post fight bonuses made public for UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith

