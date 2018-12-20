Jon Jones Trashes Daniel Cormier, Offers Him One More Rematch Before Retirement

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones square off at UFC 214

Jon Jones had no interest in facing Daniel Cormier for a third time but it appears after his latest comments that the former light heavyweight champion changed his mind.

Cormier just recently responded to statements made by Jones about his positive drug test from following their rematch in 2017.

Jones tested positive for steroids but was ultimately handed a 15-month suspension after an independent arbitrator ruled that he didn’t believe 31-year old New York native knowingly ingested a banned substance.

The way Jones explained it was the amount of steroids in his system was like a ‘pinch of salt’ being dropped into an Olympic sized swimming pool and there’s no way it enhanced his performance where he knocked out Cormier in the third round at UFC 214.

Cormier conceded the loss to Jones but added that he still questions how the steroids got into his system in the first place because that has never been explained.

“I never once said he didn’t win the fight,” Cormier stated when speaking on the ‘Jim Rome’ podcast. “I’ve never said that. Even when people would tell me ‘no you didn’t get a fair shake, it’s not cool, he cheated’, I said the guy won the fights. Cause I’ve always said, I’m sure he’s not the only guy I’ve ever fought who’s on steroids. I’ve always said that. I’ve been very open about that but when you say a pinch of salt — why was the pinch of salt there?

“Why was it there without any explanation of why it got there? That’s my question. Why didn’t I have a pinch of salt in the swimming pool? That’s where my issue is. You win the fight, go ahead and win the fight but don’t leave anything to question is my response. Don’t have a pinch of salt. Pinch of salt, no pinch of salt. You still had steroids in your system in a fist fight. Not cool.”

Those remarks obviously got back to Jones, who took to Twitter late Wednesday night to offer a response to the reigning heavyweight and light heavyweight champion.

Jones, who makes his return at UFC 232 on Dec. 29, will battle Alexander Gustafsson to crown a new light heavyweight champion as Cormier will be forced to vacate the belt while remaining heavyweight champion.

“Daddy’s baby still out there whining,” Jones wrote. “What proud “double champion” just vacates his belt because someone else returns to the sport?”

https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1075649237763817472

In a second message aimed at Cormier, Jones then mocked the validity of his two championships because the light heavyweight title was handed back to him after their fight was overturned to a no contest due to the positive drug test.

Cormier went onto defend that title in January in a fight against Volkan Oezdemir before moving to heavyweight for his last two fights against Stipe Miocic and Derrick Lewis.

In addition to his insult about Cormier’s claims as a ‘double champion’, Jones also offered one more shot at redemption to the 39-year old veteran who has said he plans to retire before his 40th birthday in March.

“Fight me one more time and prove you’re actually the champ-champ,” Jones said. “I’ll donate $100,000 to a charity in San Diego if you accept.

“Conor McGregor was an actual double champ, the whole world knows your claim is a freaking joke. You’re more than welcome to be my first title defense.”

https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1075650213514117121

Cormier has long stated that he would like to get another shot at Jones but assumed due to the timing of his retirement that he would never get that opportunity.

Given the latest jab from Jones in the ongoing war of words, it seems Cormier might actually get his wish if he sticks around past his March deadline.