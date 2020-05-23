Jon Jones replies after Conor McGregor ranks him 4th among GOATs

Conor McGregor is back at ruffling people’s feathers this Memorial Day weekend. The MMA fighter ranked his top four greatest MMA fighters of all time and of course he’s placing himself at No. 1 when all is said and done.

For now, Anderson Silva holds the top spot in McGregor’s mind. Georges St. Pierre is No. 3, after McGregor currently, and Jon Jones comes in at No. 4. McGregor (22-4 MMA, 10-2 UFC) shared his reasoning in an unprompted “GOAT Thread” on Saturday, two weeks after going on a Twitter tirade and calling out fighters. It prompted a response from Jones about who should be determining the best of all time.

McGregor lists GOATs

McGregor, 31, sees himself “easily” moving into the top spot by the time his career is finished. Silva, 45, has suffered losses in the last few years but plans to keep on for at least two more fights.

St. Pierre, who announced his retirement in February 2019, played it safe, McGregor said, and “never re-engaged 170lb successors.”

He’s a distant third, McGregor asserted, which makes Bones’ fourth-place finish even worse.

And if we’re talking use of performance enhancing substances? Well, then, McGregor is obviously No. 1, he said. The PEDs talk is in reference to Silva and Jones

Jones: We’ll let fans decide GOAT

Jones, 32, responded to the rankings in three separate tweets.

McGregor will have to step back into the octagon to start taking the No. 1 spot.

Jon Jones took issue with Conor McGregor's GOAT rankings. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
