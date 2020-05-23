Jon Jones replies after Conor McGregor ranks him 4th among GOATs

Conor McGregor is back at ruffling people’s feathers this Memorial Day weekend. The MMA fighter ranked his top four greatest MMA fighters of all time and of course he’s placing himself at No. 1 when all is said and done.

For now, Anderson Silva holds the top spot in McGregor’s mind. Georges St. Pierre is No. 3, after McGregor currently, and Jon Jones comes in at No. 4. McGregor (22-4 MMA, 10-2 UFC) shared his reasoning in an unprompted “GOAT Thread” on Saturday, two weeks after going on a Twitter tirade and calling out fighters. It prompted a response from Jones about who should be determining the best of all time.

McGregor lists GOATs

McGregor, 31, sees himself “easily” moving into the top spot by the time his career is finished. Silva, 45, has suffered losses in the last few years but plans to keep on for at least two more fights.

GOAT THREAD.

The array of finishes, across 2 divisions, with champion status in 1, Anderson Silva is No.1 MMA GOAT.

My array of finishes, across 3 divisions, with champion status in 2, I’m No.2. If not tied 1.

However still active, No.1 is fully secured by career end. And easily. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

Clarity on Silva’s earlier no.1 spot. Most stylistic finishes on resume. Front kicks to face. Up elbow (albeit outside UFC) Thai plum knees leading to broken facial bones. Long list of jaw dropping finishes. Myself/Anderson have the most exciting/important finishes in the sport! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

St. Pierre, who announced his retirement in February 2019, played it safe, McGregor said, and “never re-engaged 170lb successors.”

GSP is in at 3. Much less array of finishes but champion status in 2. He is far behind though. Reasons = Left 170 after much damage taken+questionable decision. Never re-engaged 170lb successors. Bottled Anderson fight. Only moved when one eyed fighter presented. Played safe. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

He’s a distant third, McGregor asserted, which makes Bones’ fourth-place finish even worse.

Jon is 4. Maybe tied 3. More array of finishes than 3 and still active, but champion status in just 1. Reasons = Multiple lacklustre decision performances + questionable decision win. Attempting to safe play HW entry/avoiding its champion. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

One more on George/Jon decision that will clear why I originally gave George 3 and Jon 4 before a maybe tied 3. A lot of Jons opponents were Anderson’s 185lb opponents but the array of stoppages where not there, or nowhere near Anderson’s despite the weight advantage to do so. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

And if we’re talking use of performance enhancing substances? Well, then, McGregor is obviously No. 1, he said. The PEDs talk is in reference to Silva and Jones

I didn’t mentions PED results on multiple entrants, even though that makes me the clear current No.1 MMA GOAT, along with still being active.

Although it shames, as well as puts all runs+finishes in complete doubt, I’ve snored multiple juice heads.

A true GOAT must do it all. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

Jones: We’ll let fans decide GOAT

Jones, 32, responded to the rankings in three separate tweets.

🤫 And Still — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 23, 2020

Try that one first lad — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 23, 2020

I’m not going to debate on who is the goat, I’ll let the fans do that for me. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 23, 2020

McGregor will have to step back into the octagon to start taking the No. 1 spot.

Jon Jones took issue with Conor McGregor's GOAT rankings. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

