Jon Jones passes drug test from night of his UFC 232 win

UFC fighter Jon Jones has officially passed the drug test he took on Dec. 29, the night of his victory over Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232.

Breaking: Jon Jones was drug tested by USADA and the California State Athletic Commission on the night of UFC 232 on Dec. 29 and all tests have come back clean. No picograms of the M3 metabolite, which was the source of all the controversy and drama last month, were found. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 10, 2019

MMAJunkie.com confirmed ESPN’s original report with Andy Foster, the executive director of the California State Athletic Commission.

Jones’ fight-night test came back completely clean, unlike the sample he submitted to the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Dec. 9. That sample came back with minute traces of the M3 metabolite of oral turinabol, a performance-enhancing drug that’s banned by the UFC, and one Jones had been previously suspended for using. Those test results were announced Dec. 23, just six days before UFC 232. Because the Nevada State Athletic Commission wasn’t able to hold a hearing so close to the holidays, the fight was moved to Inglewood, California, where Jones had already obtained a temporary fight license.

The amount of oral turinabol found in Jones’ sample was incredibly small. Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole said it was “the size of one-50 millionth of a grain of sand.” The US Anti-Doping Agency and independent experts found that the test result was due to his previous ingestion of the drug, since it can stay in the body in trace amounts for an unknown amount of time. UFC president Dana White expressed full confidence that Jones’ positive test was not the result of new usage.

Jones is next scheduled to fight Anthony Smith at UFC 235 in Las Vegas. Before that can happen, the Nevada State Athletic Commission will hold a hearing on the Dec. 9 test and rule on whether Jones should be granted a license. White has said he’d be “blown away” if the commission doesn’t grant Jones a Nevada fight license.

