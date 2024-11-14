Jon Jones names former UFC rival as 'most skilled' opponent of his career

NEW YORK – Jon Jones did not hesitate when praising a former foe.

Heavyweight champion Jones (27-1 MMA, 21-1 UFC) makes his first title defense against Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA, 14-4 UFC) in Saturday's UFC 309 (pay-per-view, ESPNews/Hulu/FX, ESPN+) main event at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Jones has fought generations of light heavyweight elite during his reign there – including title wins over former champions Mauricio Rua, Quinton Jackson, Rashad Evans, Vitor Belfort, Glover Teixeira, and Daniel Cormier.

When asked if former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Miocic is his most skilled opponent to date, Jones didn't let his heated rivalry with Cormier get in the way of his answer.

"I think actually Daniel Cormier is probably the most skilled," Jones said during Wednesday's UFC 309 media day. "His Olympic-level wrestling, his dirty boxing, and his boxing. But, Stipe's beat Daniel Cormier. Stipe, he deserves to be here, man.

"He can wrestle. He always comes lean and in shape. He has great cardio, and he has that right hand. Whether it's the straight right, overhand right, or right uppercut, that's his real weapon. That's his ticket. We're very aware of that, and we're very prepared for that."

Jones fought Cormier twice – defeating him by unanimous decision in their first fight at UFC 182, then knocking him out in their title-fight rematch at UFC 214. However, Jones' knockout win over Cormier was overturned to a no contest after Jones tested positive for a turinabol metabolite.

