Jon Jones explains why move to heavyweight isn’t guaranteed (UFC 239 video)

With Jon Jones' dominance over the UFC light heavyweight division nearly everyone has assumed that he would eventually be tempted to test his skills in the heavyweight division and perhaps make a run at becoming the UFC's next champ-champ.

Jones isn't sold on the idea.

Though he realizes such a move would be good for his legacy, there are many reasons why Jones isn't simply going to move up to the heavyweight division and make a run at titles in two divisions.

Ahead of his UFC 239 headlining bout opposite Thiago Santos, Jones explained why he could be content to continue fighting at light heavyweight.

