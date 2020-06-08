Jon Jones blasts 'stubborn and greedy' Dana White, wants to get paid

Jason Owens
Yahoo Sports

Jon Jones is ramping up his beef with Dana White.

UFC’s longtime light heavyweight champion and top-ranked pound-for-pound fighter blasted White in a series of Tweets on Monday calling for higher pay.

It’s the latest in an ongoing dispute between White and the fighter many consider the best in the history of the sport. Jones said on Monday that the conflict centers around his desire to claim a piece of the pay-per-view and box office take when he fights.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

‘Get the f--- out of here’

Jones is under contract with UFC. He asked White to release him in another Twitter rant last week where he called White a f---ing liar.” Jones was disputing White’s claim that he asked for Deontay Wilder money in the neighborhood of $30 million to step up for a heavyweight bout against Francis Ngannou.

Jon Jones ramped up his dispute with Dana White on Monday. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Jon Jones ramped up his dispute with Dana White on Monday. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On Monday, Jones said that he hasn’t made a quarter of that take over the course of his UFC career while making $2 million a fight in his 20s prime.

Jones declined to name his price on Monday, but simply asked “just to be treated fair” while calling White “stubborn and greedy.”

Jones then said that he hopes to help secure bigger paydays for future UFC fighters.

Jones not alone in challenging White

Jones isn’t the only UFC star to take his beef with White public. Jorge Masvidal called for White to let him out of his contract last week with contract talks for a title bout against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman slowing.

“If I’m not worth it, let me go,” Masvidal tweeted.

Like Jones, Masvidal used White’s own words touting UFC’s financial success while laying out his case.

Meanwhile Conor McGregor and Henry Cejudo have both announced their retirements from UFC in recent weeks, with wide speculation that both are simply using their decisions as negotiating ploys for higher paydays.

More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next

Back