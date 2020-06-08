Jon Jones blasts 'stubborn and greedy' Dana White, wants to get paid

Jon Jones is ramping up his beef with Dana White.

UFC’s longtime light heavyweight champion and top-ranked pound-for-pound fighter blasted White in a series of Tweets on Monday calling for higher pay.

It’s the latest in an ongoing dispute between White and the fighter many consider the best in the history of the sport. Jones said on Monday that the conflict centers around his desire to claim a piece of the pay-per-view and box office take when he fights.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

‘Get the f--- out of here’

Everything was good until I asked for a piece of the pie.. ufc totally comfortable with me taking concussions for over a decade but asking for generational wealth. Get the fuck out of here. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 8, 2020

Jones is under contract with UFC. He asked White to release him in another Twitter rant last week where he called White a f---ing liar.” Jones was disputing White’s claim that he asked for Deontay Wilder money in the neighborhood of $30 million to step up for a heavyweight bout against Francis Ngannou.

Jon Jones ramped up his dispute with Dana White on Monday. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On Monday, Jones said that he hasn’t made a quarter of that take over the course of his UFC career while making $2 million a fight in his 20s prime.

Do you not listen to Dana? Almost every interview he mentions how the UFC are breaking new records and are at an all-time high. Dana mentioned I want Wilder money, meanwhile over the entirety of my career I haven’t even made a quarter of that. https://t.co/Vtrf2UsNd1 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 8, 2020

This statement isnt entirely true, it was right around 2million a fight. Not fair to say it was under, still robbery https://t.co/WRCZtkx5mf — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 8, 2020

Jones declined to name his price on Monday, but simply asked “just to be treated fair” while calling White “stubborn and greedy.”

Story continues

Just to be treated fair man. For all of us fighters to finally start getting a higher percentage. No one’s asking to break the bank, just show your athletes you don’t think we are all idiots. https://t.co/0Pgi8B1NmN — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 8, 2020

Oh trust me I’m enjoying the vacation, I’ve been suspended quite a few times. This is nothing new for me. It just sucks Dana is being so stubborn and greedy. It’s ultimately hurting the fans https://t.co/Ki6FexXQCi — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 8, 2020

Jones then said that he hopes to help secure bigger paydays for future UFC fighters.

If me sitting from fighting somehow helps some fighters in the future get taken care of better, well I did my job. You’re welcome — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 8, 2020

Jones not alone in challenging White

Jones isn’t the only UFC star to take his beef with White public. Jorge Masvidal called for White to let him out of his contract last week with contract talks for a title bout against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman slowing.

“If I’m not worth it, let me go,” Masvidal tweeted.

Like Jones, Masvidal used White’s own words touting UFC’s financial success while laying out his case.

Don’t tell me about a pandemic when reports today show highest stock market has ever been. Everybody getting back to work and you buying an island. Stop playing us and the fans #theawakening — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 5, 2020

Meanwhile Conor McGregor and Henry Cejudo have both announced their retirements from UFC in recent weeks, with wide speculation that both are simply using their decisions as negotiating ploys for higher paydays.

More from Yahoo Sports: