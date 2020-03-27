Jon Jones arrest: Albuquerque police officers detail his DWI, negligent gun use arrest

Jon Jones UFC 247 post-fight

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was arrested early Thursday morning by Albuquerque Police for aggravated DWI and negligent use of a firearm. The arresting officers provided their accounts of the circumstances surrounding Jones's arrest.

Jones was arrested at 1:01 a.m. after police responded to reports of gunshots and found him in the driver’s seat of his 2019 Jeep with the engine running and the vehicle in park. Jones denied firing a gun, but appeared intoxicated to officers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 32-year-old failed a field sobriety test. Later, Jones took two breathalyzers and registered above the legal limit both times.

During a search of the vehicle, police found a black handgun under the driver’s seat and a bottle of Recuerdo (alcohol) behind the passenger seat. He was arrested and booked for aggravated driving while intoxicated, negligent use of a firearms, possession of an open container, and no proof of insurance.

Jones is expected to have a bond arraignment hearing on April 8.

TRENDING > Video: Fighters react to Jon Jones being arrested for DWI and Gun Charge

The Albuquerque Police Department officers on the scene of Jones's latest arrest, officers Jason Brown and Brian Johnson, provided details of the incident in their arrest report:

Officer Jason Brown on Jon Jones's March 26 arrest:

"On 3-26-20 at about (12:58 a.m.), I was at 3rd and Central in the parking lot. I heard a single gun shot to the west on Central. I drove west on Central and observed a black Jeep on the south side of the street parked in front of 312 Central. I observed a male in the driver’s seat and a subject on the sidewalk by the passenger side door. I observed no other subjects in the area. I pulled up behind the vehicle and turned on my overhead lights. The vehicle was running. I contacted the driver and asked him to roll down the vehicle windows. I observed an open bottle of alcohol on the floor behind the passenger seat. It was a 1/4 full bottle of Recuerdo, 40 percent alcohol. I asked the driver to hand me the bottle. I also observed that he had green leafy substance on his shirt and pants, consistent with marijuana. I identified the driver as Jonathan Jones. I asked Jones about the gun shot and he stated he did not know. I asked him why he was out and he stated he wanted to go for a drive. I asked him for his vehicle registration and proof of insurance. Jones fumbled with his documents and was not able to locate proof of current insurance. I also observed that Jones had an odor of alcohol coming from his facial area. I requested the assistance of a DWI officer. Officer (Brian) Johnson was working a DWI saturation patrol and responded to my request. After Officer Johnson completed his investigation, he placed Jones under arrest for DWI. I had the vehicle towed from the scene. During an inventory of the vehicle subject to arrest and tow I located a loaded handgun under the drivers seat. I also located a spent round just outside the drivers side door. The spent round was the same caliber as the firearm that was located. A video of my investigation will be uploaded to APD evidence. The handgun was tagged into APD evidence."

Story continues

Officer Brian Johnson on Jon Jones's March 26 arrest:

"On 03/26/20 at (1:01 a.m.), Officer Brown and Officer Heshley heard a gun shot in the 3rd St. NW/Central Ave. NW area. Officers arrived on scene approximately 10-15 seconds later. Officer Brown noticed a black 2019 Jeep vehicle parked facing eastbound in front of 312 Central Ave. SW. Officers noticed a black 2019 Jeep vehicle and two unknown homeless subjects. The vehicle engine was on and the vehicle was in park. Officer Brown engaged his emergency equipment and conducted a traffic stop. He made contact with the black 2019 Jeep vehicle driver Jonathan Jones. Officer Brown asked him about the gun shot and Jonathan said he didn’t know anything. Officer Brown observed signs of intoxication and asked for a DWI saturation unit. I was working DWI saturation and was dispatched to the traffic stop. I made contact with Jonathan Jones. I observed that he had bloodshot, watery eyes and a strong odor of alcohol coming from his facial region. He admitted to driving earlier and had the intention to drive now. I asked him to exit the vehicle. Jonathan did field sobriety tests and performed poorly on all three of them. He also performed poorly on two out of three alternative tests. He was searched and arrested. He was transported to the (Prisoner Transport Center) where he was read the N.M. implied consent advisory and given the Intoxilyzer 8000 breath test. He was given a deprivation period from (1:02 a.m.) until (1:48 a.m.). Prior to administration of the aforementioned breath test, his mouth was checked at (1:02 a.m.) and found to be clear of any foreign objects. Test results were at or above twice the legal limit. He was checked through (Motor Vehicle Department) and found to have one prior DWI arrest. During the tow inventory of the vehicle, a black handgun was found underneath the driver seat. A 1/2 empty bottle of Recuerdo 750ml was found behind the passenger side of the vehicle. The handgun was tagged into evidence. Jonathan was unable to provide the vehicle’s valid insurance paperwork. He was booked on the listed charges. His vehicle was towed. A copy of the lapel camera was tagged into evidence."

Fighters react to Jon Jones's March 26, 2020 arrest

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)