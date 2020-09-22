GOP Official At Trump Rally Gently Suggested Wearing Masks. It Did Not Go Well.

President Donald Trump’s supporters booed an elected official off the stage on Monday for suggesting they wear Trump-themed masks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking at a Trump rally in Ohio, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted showed off a few of the masks and even attempted to appeal to the audience’s patriotism with his pitch.

“You can at least say that you’re trying to save the country by wearing one of President Donald Trump’s masks,” he said.

But it was a tough sell, as video from the event showed:

Lt. Governor Jon Husted (R-OH) tries to promote pro-Trump masks at today's rally ... and is met with a huge chorus of boos. pic.twitter.com/1rR1bAwF89 — The Recount (@therecount) September 21, 2020

Although Husted tried to laugh it off, footage further from the stage revealed an even more raucous reaction to the mask pitch:

The campaign has thrown @LtGovHusted into the awkward role of promoting masks. Shouts of “Tyrant!” “Not gonna work!” & plenty of booing.



DeWine/Husted have pushed masks for months.



Husted: “you’ve made your point,” “hang on, I get it” and trying to pivot to pro-Trump rhetoric. pic.twitter.com/FVKKSnsHYP — Geoff Redick (@GeoffWSYX6) September 21, 2020

Later in the event, those same supporters booed when Trump mentioned Gov. Mike DeWine, another Republican who has also advocated for wearing face masks and other measures to slow the spread of the virus:

Whoa. Trump introduces Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine -- and the crowd boos him!



"He's opening up," Trump says, to try to placate the audience. pic.twitter.com/3G9AN8897b — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 21, 2020

Trump’s supporters booing the masks did not go unnoticed on social media:

Good work GOP! You've built a hell of a death cult. https://t.co/lw8m9YMvp8 — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 21, 2020

The Death Cult turns on its own https://t.co/aETrzAXkH5 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 21, 2020

Denial is a helluva thing.



Lt. Governor Jon Husted (R-OH) tries to promote pro-Trump masks at today's rally ... and is met with a huge chorus of boos. pic.twitter.com/A7y1VAIbzs — Tom Shafer (@TomShafShafer) September 22, 2020

