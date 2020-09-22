GOP Official At Trump Rally Gently Suggested Wearing Masks. It Did Not Go Well.

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost

President Donald Trump’s supporters booed an elected official off the stage on Monday for suggesting they wear Trump-themed masks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus

Speaking at a Trump rally in Ohio, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted showed off a few of the masks and even attempted to appeal to the audience’s patriotism with his pitch. 

“You can at least say that you’re trying to save the country by wearing one of President Donald Trump’s masks,” he said.

But it was a tough sell, as video from the event showed:

Although Husted tried to laugh it off, footage further from the stage revealed an even more raucous reaction to the mask pitch:

Later in the event, those same supporters booed when Trump mentioned Gov. Mike DeWine, another Republican who has also advocated for wearing face masks and other measures to slow the spread of the virus:

Trump’s supporters booing the masks did not go unnoticed on social media: 

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.