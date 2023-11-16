Jon Hamm Talks Joining the ‘Fargo’ Universe and Those Don Draper Comparisons

Jon Hamm joins Noah Hawley’s “Fargo” universe for the anthology series’ fifth installment, playing the self-righteous Sheriff Roy Tillman.

“Noah can really balance that tone of the dark, very violent, dramatic aspects of the show with the incredibly absurd comedic moments that also exist,” Hamm told Variety at the FX series premiere on Wednesday in Los Angeles. “I was less pleased about going to Calgary in -10 F weather.”

Hamm’s performance as the new villain is already drawing comparisons to his Emmy-winning work as Don Draper in “Mad Men.”

“Don holds a very special place in my heart and my career,” Hamm said before pivoting back to the recent raves for the new “Fargo” drama. “I’m thrilled to be able to act in all aspects of what we get to do comedy and drama, dark and light, and play all the 64 colors in the Crayola box. I’m very glad people are responding to it and I think once the season goes on, and people really start seeing it, they’ll be even more surprised.” Hamm will join a collection of fan-favorite actors for the new series including: Juno Temple, Joe Keery, Sam Spruell, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Lamorne Morris, David Rysdahl, Richa Moorjani, and Dave Foley.

Next, Hamm will show off his musical flair in the upcoming “Mean Girls” movie, although his character, Coach Carr, doesn’t get his own song. “I do contribute to a large cast sing-along,” he said, explaining that he was a fan of the original movie and Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond’s musical adaptation. “It was great to be to be asked.”

The fifth season of FX’s award-winning series will return at 10 p.m. Tuesday, November 21.

