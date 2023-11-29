Jon Hamm shares details on ‘perfect’ wedding to Anna Osceola

Jon Hamm is still relishing in matrimonial bliss.

The “Mad Men” heartthrob, who got hitched to former guest star Anna Osceola in June, appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday, where he dished on their “very exciting” wedding ceremony at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California.

“We did it this summer in beautiful Big Sur. It was a perfect day. It was very sparsely attended, by our decision; it was small. And man, it was great.” he shared.

The 52-year-old actor then joked about his ripe age for tying the knot: “It only took me half a century but I figured I might as well get it right, so there you go.”

Hamm met Osceola, 35, on the set of “Mad Men” in 2015, before being romantically linked in 2020. The couple reportedly got engaged in February after two years of dating.

During a September 2022 interview on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show, Hamm shared that was “very much so” in love.

“This is another place in my life that I feel very settled and comfortable,” he said when opening up about his relationship status.

Hamm, who gained widespread popularity during the “Mad Men” heyday, is currently promoting his latest turn on the newest season of FX crime anthology series “Fargo.” Starring as a MAGA-styled preacher-rancher-sheriff, he’ll give his die-hard fans an eyeful — appearing in the buff on the second episode of the drama inspired by the Coen brothers’ 1996 Oscar-winning film.

