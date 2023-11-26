Jon Hamm would "love to" join the MCU

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Jon Hamm has revealed he would “love” to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the star suggesting two potential franchises he could join.

The actor, best known for his role as Don Draper in Mad Men, was reportedly close to being cast as X-Men villain Mister Sinister when the franchise was with 20th Century Fox, and reiterated his desire for the role ahead of Marvel’s upcoming reboot.

“I don't know. Those decisions get made at such a high level at this point, definitely above my pay grade,” he told ScreenRant. “I would love to. I've been a fan of Marvel Comics and comics in general since I was probably single digits.

“I think there are tons of stories that I'm familiar with, at least, that are still out there to be told. Hopefully, whatever their plans are, they include me. But if not, I know that they have a pretty deep bench of folks that are ready to be a part of those stories.

“There are certainly a lot of stories in the X-Men world to be told. Fantastic Four as well, [like] Doctor Doom. There are so many great things out there. But yeah, I hope I get a chance. Who knows?”

Though there is no official news on Marvel’s X-Men reboot, progress seems to be on the way following Kelsey Grammer’s cameo as Hank McCoy/Beast in the post-credits scene for The Marvels, with the star recently speaking about his return.

“I've always wanted to play him again. I see him as an extraordinary character, a real character of gravitas and importance in our culture,” said Grammer. “I'm delighted Beast is back and hope he's back in a real way.”

