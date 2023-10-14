Jon Hamm’s Grimsburg (Finally) Gets Fox Premiere Date

Two years after Fox announced the series order for Grimsburg, the cartoon starring Jon Hamm has finally been given a premiere date.

The animated series, which already received a Season 2 renewal a year ago, will debut on Fox on Sunday, Jan. 7 folllowing an NFL doubleheader, according to our sister site Variety.

According to Grimsburg‘s official logline, misanthropic Marvin Flut (voiced by Hamm) “may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there’s one mystery he still can’t crack — his family. Now that he’s back in Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, Flute will follow every lead he’s got to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving, even if it means hanging out with the son he never bothered to get to know.”

The voice cast also includes Erinn Hayes (Kevin Can Wait), Rachel Dratch (Saturday Night Live), Alan Tudyk (Harley Quinn), Kevin Michael Richardson (Family Guy) and Greg Chun (My Dad the Bounty Hunter), Variety reports.

In addition to voicing the main character, Hamm serves as an executive producer alongside Connie Tavel, showrunner Chadd Gindin, Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady, while series creators Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel are on board as co-executive producers.

