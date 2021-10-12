Jon Gruden Steps Down As Raiders Head Coach After Leaked Emails Reveal Homophobic, Profane Language

jon gruden

Jon Gruden has stepped down as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in the wake of resurfaced emails in which he reportedly used racially charged, homophobic and profane language.

Gruden announced his resignation in a public statement on Monday.

"I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction," he wrote. "Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."

Earlier on Monday, The New York Times reported that Gruden sent numerous emails over seven years (during which he was a broadcaster for ESPN) that "casually and frequently" used homophobic language to refer to NFL officials and players.

In one email, Gruden called the league's commissioner, Roger Goodell, a "clueless anti football p----" and insisted that he shouldn't have pressured then-Rams head coach Jeff Fisher to draft "queers," the newspaper reported.

In another email, Gruden suggested that Eric Reid be fired for demonstrating during the national anthem, according to the NYT.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Gruden sent another email using a racially charged insult to denigrate a Black union official.

In the email, the newspaper alleges Gruden described DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association, by referring to Smith's lips.

In an interview with the newspaper, Gruden apologized for the email, saying: "I'm really sorry."

He explained that he was angry about a lockout between the NFL and the players' union, which was potentially a threat to the upcoming season, and didn't trust the direction that Smith had been leading the players.

He added that he had previously used the term "rubber lips" to describe people who were thought to be lying, WSJ reported.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Friday, a spokesperson for the league said: "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating DeMaurice Smith is appalling, abhorrent and wholly contrary to the NFL's values. We condemn the statement and regret any harm that its publication may inflict on Mr. Smith or anyone else."

Also on Friday, the Raiders owner Mark Davis publicly released a statement condemning Gruden's remarks.

"The content of an email regarding DeMaurice Smith from Jon Gruden when he worked for ESPN 10 years ago is disturbing and not what the Raiders stand for," Davis said. "We were first made aware of the email late yesterday by a reporter and are reviewing it along with other materials provided to us today by the NFL. We are addressing the matter with Coach Gruden and will have no further comment at this time."