Jon Gruden fires Raiders' strength and conditioning coach Tom Shaw after less than a year

Jon Gruden is making another change to the Oakland Raiders: via Adam Schefter of ESPN, he has fired his hand-picked strength and conditioning coach, Tom Shaw, after less than a year on the job.

According to Schefter, Gruden didn’t deliver the news himself – he had one of his administrators deliver the message.

Gruden frequently spoke of Shaw’s importance to the team, and Shaw added Gruden’s son, Deuce, to his staff as well; Deuce Gruden had been working with his uncle, Jay, in Washington.

There apparently was a divide between Jon Gruden and Shaw.

The Raiders have 18 players on injured reserve, but all of the stretching and strength and speed work in the world can’t prevent some injuries.

Shaw was seen as one of the bigger hires Gruden made for his coaching staff; Shaw Performance at the Wide World of Sports complex in Walt Disney World hosted Gruden’s QB Camp when the latter was at ESPN.

Shaw Performance is also where many players spent time training for the NFL scouting combine or in the offseason. According to the company’s website, Shaw trained 12 Super Bowl MVPs. His group has also helped develop 153 first-round draft picks, including Khalil Mack. Derrick Henry, Maurkice Pouncey and Mike Pouncey, Dak Prescott and Tom Brady are among the dozens of other NFL players Shaw has trained.

Shaw has also worked with the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints on their offseason speed and strength programs.

This is Gruden’s 12th season as an NFL head coach, and it’s believed this is the fifth strength and conditioning coach he has fired in that time.

There’s no word if Kelsey Martinez, whom Shaw brought with him and is the Raiders’ first-ever female assistant coach, was sent packing with Shaw. Martinez is the second female strength and conditioning coach in NFL history.

