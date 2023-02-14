Jon Favreau's Walk of Fame star gets Robert Downey Jr.'s 'official' seal of approval — his used gum

Jon Favreau achieved on Monday what every starstruck tourist and starry-eyed hopeful only dreams of: a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, desecrated by Robert Downey Jr.

RDJ and Chef Roy Choi were on hand at the ceremony where Favreau received the 2,746th star on the Walk of Fame, honoring his contributions to television. As the cameras flashed to commemorate the moment, Downey Jr. took out his gum and stuck it on Favreau's star — "Just to make it official," he joked.

That's probably the least of that poor star's future troubles.

Robert Downey Jr places the first piece of gum on John Favreau's just unveiled Hollywood Walk of Fame Star on February 13, 2023 in Hollywood, California, as Favreau (C) and chef Roy Choi (L) react

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images Robert Downey Jr. puts gum on John Favreau's Walk of Fame star.

Despite kickstarting the Marvel Cinematic Universe by directing the first two Iron Man films, which also helped revive Downey Jr.'s acting career, Favreau was recognized for his work in television, having also served as showrunner and executive producer of Disney+'s Star Wars properties, The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Favreau got his start as an actor, appearing in the 1993 underdog classic Rudy, before writing and starring alongside noted tall drink of water Vince Vaughn in 1996's Swingers. He also acted extensively on the small screen, perhaps most memorably as Monica's millionaire boyfriend, Pete, who gives it all up to become an ultimate fighter on Friends.

Favreau made his directorial debut with 2001's Made, but it was 2003's Elf that proved a blockbuster and an enduring holiday classic. Speaking recently of the beloved Christmas film, Favreau squashed the idea of a sequel, saying Elf is "very complete."

Jon Favreau, and Robert Downey Jr. attend The Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring Jon Favreau on February 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Most recently, Favreau directed the live-action remake of The Lion King, and served as an executive producer on the record-breaking Avengers movies.

"Sixteen years ago this week, Jon and I were in pre-production on what felt like a high-concept indie and we were fueled by this infectious yet unfounded confidence. I was beyond grateful for the power of second chances," Downey Jr. said in his introduction, referencing their work together on the first Iron Man film. "The ride I've shared with him is too kismetastic to even imagine, and yet it's only a small part of his larger storytelling journey that continues to leave us elevated, inspired, and connected."

Favreau was preceded on the Walk of Fame by the Jonas Brothers, while rapper turned tenured TV cop Ice-T will be the next celeb to receive the honor. Check out Favreau's star ceremony below:

