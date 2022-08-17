Jon Daniels’ six greatest accomplishments with the Texas Rangers

The Jon Daniels era with the Texas Rangers is over.

The front office director behind the organizations most glorious moments was fired Wednesday after 20 seasons with the club.

Daniels was 28 when he was named the Rangers general manager in 2005, then the youngest GM in league history.

The club has struggled since 2016, and is headed for its sixth consecutive losing season.

But Daniels helped build the best teams and greatest stretch of seasons in franchise history, including its two World Series appearances and five postseason years between 2010 and 2016. Among his notable accomplishments:

First World Series appearance: Daniels helped put together a roster that won the Rangers’ first American League Pennant in 2010. While the organization was dealing with an ownership change, Daniels guided the personnel for manager Ron Washington.

Dominant roster: The collection of players Daniels acquired in the late 2000s not only helped the Rangers reach their first World Series, but a repeat appearance in 2011 (in which they were one strike away from a title) and five postseason appearances from 2010 through 2016.

Signing Adrian Beltre: At the time, many thought the 31-year-old third baseman wasn’t worth a six-year, $96 million deal. But Beltre proved to worth every penny, not only with his production, but his clubhouse leadership. He closed out his Hall of Fame career with multiple memorable Rangers moments, including his 3,000th hit in 2017.

Massive trade with Braves: In July 2007, the Rangers were treading water when Daniels pulled the trigger on a massive, organization-shifting trade with the Atlanta Braves. The Rangers acquired five minor leaguers, including shortstop Elvis Andrus, starting pitcher Matt Harrison and reliever Neftali Feliz for 27-year-old first baseman Mark Teixeira and pitcher Ron Mahay. Andrus, Harrison and Feliz eventually played major roles in the teams World Series runs.

Josh Hamilton trade: In December 2007, Daniels rolled the dice on a former No. 1 draft pick with a history of drug issues. With the Rangers, Josh Hamilton turned into a superstar. For pitchers Edinson Volquez and Danny Ray Herrera, the Rangers found a cornerstone of their World Series teams, a player who made five All-Star teams, and won the 2010 A.L. MVP.

Hiring Jeff Banister: The abrupt resignation of Ron Washington near the end of the 2014 season, forced Daniels to find someone to follow the manager of two Rangers World Series teams. Banister proved to be the right choice, at least for the moment, as he helped lead the team to two more playoff runs and an A.L. best 95 wins in 2016.