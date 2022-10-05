Jonás Cuarón To Direct Marvel's 'El Muerto' Starring Bad Bunny

Jonás Cuarón — the son of Roma director Alfonso Cuarón — is set to direct Marvel and Sony Pictures' El Muerto, which will star Bad Bunny as the titular antihero.

According to reports, El Muerto is still in early development but will have Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer penning the script. The film will be the first live-action Marvel film with a Latino lead — an honor Bad Bunny is more than proud to have. “It’s amazing, it’s incredible,” he said during Cinemacon. “I love wrestling. I grew up watching wrestling, and I’m a wrestler. I’m a former champion, so this is why I love this character. I think it’s the perfect role to me, and it will be epic.”

Bad Bunny will play Juan Carlos/El Muerto, a wrestler with superpowers who almost unmasked Spider-Man during a charity wrestling match but was foiled by the latter's paralyzing poison. At one point, Spider-Man saves el Muerto when the wrestler's foe el Dorado returned to take his life, and the pair would eventually team up to face the enemy.

El Muerto will be Cuarón's first film following 2021's Z and Bad Bunny's next film following his feature film debut in Brad Pitt's Bullet Train. The movie is set to premiere January 12, 2024.

