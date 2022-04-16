Jon Cryer's Wife Lisa Joyner Shares Sweet Selfie to Celebrate His 57th Birthday: 'Love You Hubby!'

jon cryer

Jon Cryer is one lucky husband!

In honor of his 57th birthday on Saturday, the actor's wife of 14 years Lisa Joyner shared a sweet selfie of the pair from their visit to the City of Love on Twitter.

"Happy Birthday @MrJonCryer you are an international treasure," she wrote alongside a picture of herself and her husband with Paris' iconic Eiffel Tower in the background. "Love you hubby!"

The 55-year-old TV personality also showed her husband some love via Instagram to celebrate his big day. Joyner posted a lovely photo of the Two and a Half Men star surrounded by beautiful pink flowers as he posed for the camera.

"#happybirthday to my handsome patient thoughtful generous loving husband #joncryer may this year be one of your best," she wrote in the caption.

Joyner and Cryer tied the knot in June 2007 in Mexico. The duo later adopted a baby girl named Daisy who was born on August 11, 2019. Cryer also has a son, Charlie Austin, whom he shares with ex-wife Sarah Trigger (Their marriage ended in 2004).

In 2020, the actor shared an epic saga of losing his wedding band while walking in the rain along the ocean in Vancouver. Luckily, it was eventually found with the help of a metal detector, and Chris Turner from The Ring Finders.

"Chris you not only found a ring. You may have saved a marriage. That ring meant so much. It has so many memories behind it. Now Jon go get it resized!" Joyner later told PEOPLE of the incident.

Joyner said that her husband "sheepishly" called her from the park as he was searching for the lost band after he was unsuccessful in finding it during his first attempt.

"I was sad. I was sad but I didn't want to make him feel any worse because I knew how bad he felt," she said at the time.

But the fact that Cryer put so much effort into finding the wedding band made Joyner "love him even more."

"I was really happy. I was mostly happy for him because I knew he was really sad about it," she explained. "It was meant to be. We're not meant to lose that ring. We've been through too much with each other. I felt so relieved."