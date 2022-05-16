Jon Cryer Eyes Sitcom Comeback With NBC Divorce Comedy From Heels EP

Jon Cryer is getting ready to return to primetime: The Two and a Half Men alum is in talks to star in an NBC comedy that is nearing a pilot order, our sister site Variety reports.

The untitled multi-cam comedy would star Cryer as Jim, who gets an amicable divorce from his wife Julia but continues living with her in their family home so they can both raise their kids and take turns taking care of them. It gets more complicated, though, “when the owner of his favorite sports team enters the picture and wins Julia’s heart,” per the official description.

More from TVLine

Mike O’Malley, the actor and writer who’s currently the showrunner of the Starz wrestling drama Heels, created the untitled sitcom and would serve as an executive producer, should it get picked up to series. O’Malley, known for his roles on Glee and Snowpiercer, also created and served as showrunner on Starz’s Survivor’s Remorse.

Cryer is, of course, familiar with the network sitcom format: He starred as the uptight Alan Harper on Two and a Half Men for 12 seasons, with its CBS run ending in 2015. (Charlie Sheen originally starred alongside Cryer as Alan’s playboy brother Charlie, but after a very public meltdown, Sheen was fired in 2011 and replaced by Ashton Kutcher, who played Walden Schmidt for the show’s final four seasons.) Cryer also played super villain Lex Luthor on The CW’s Supergirl.

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.